Louisa deputies who fired deadly shots were serving arrest warrant, attempt to locate for Orange County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County that left one man dead on Monday.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec, 19, authorities said that two sheriff’s deputies went to a residence on Thacker Road in Mineral to serve Michael Cline, 35, with an arrest warrant after an attempt to locate was requested by another jurisdiction. Cline was previously charged with grand larceny after a reported automobile theft on Sept. 27 in Orange County. Cline was then charged on Friday, Dec. 16 with failure to appear in court for proceedings related to that grand larceny offense. After his failure to appear, deputies were called to the home on Thacker Road.

Court records showed that Cline also had previous charges out of other Virginia jurisdictions, including drug and shoplifting offenses.

According to a release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the Thacker Road residence, they were told that Cline was not there and were getting ready to leave. But as that was happening, authorities said they saw Cline running out of the residence and deputies followed. A statement from VSP noted that a taser was also deployed by the deputies.

“Upon the taser deployment, Cline produced a knife and rushed toward the deputies,” VSP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jessica Shehan said. “Deputies immediately fired their service weapons, fatally striking Cline.”

8News spoke with Cline’s family on Tuesday, as well as neighbors who lived nearby. They said the 35-year-old had moved to the area about a month ago to live with his mother. On Monday, they heard approximately four or five shots, one right after another.

State police released a statement on Monday saying that it would be assisting with investigative efforts at the request of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said that the two deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

