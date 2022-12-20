ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Seven people displaced after Jefferson City fire

Seven people were displaced after a fire Friday night in Jefferson City. According to a post on their Facebook page, Jefferson City Fire Department crews were called to a fire in the 400 block of Hutton Lane. When they got to the scene, they saw flames coming from the front...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night. Brown’s 31 points were the most in school...
COLUMBIA, MO
Jefferson City business owner gets one year in prison for tax evasion

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn, Gina Marie Volmert, who owned GVA and Associates in Jefferson City, will also have to pay nearly $514,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. GVA provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

