KHQ Right Now
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
KTVB
Boise State football announces several staff changes
BOISE, Idaho — Since Early Signing Day, Boise State football and head coach Andy Avalos have announced a number of changes to the Broncos' coaching and support staff. After the transfer and high school prospects inked their futures with the blue and orange, Boise State got one more important signature. The Broncos announced defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson signed a new two-year, $875,000 deal that will make him the highest paid assistant coach in school history.
mwcconnection.com
The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Boise State
Welcome to the second piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at Boise State.
Signing Day: Boise State Signs 22 Top Football Prospects
Boise, Idaho. The early signing period opened up Wednesday, Dec. 21 for Boise State University. Ranked No. 2 by 247Sports, BSU received 22 letters of intent to play from top football prospects!. Pre-Season Predictions For The Mountain West 2022 Football Season. Predicting the 2022 regular season records for all the...
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Need Your Help, Bobcat or Mountain Lion In Boise Backyard. [Video]
BOISE, IDAHO - My wife works from home and her office looks out the window and has seen deer regularly walk through our community. We are really close to the Boise River and the Greenbelt in Southeast Boise. But, yesterday (12/22) while on a work meeting via Microsoft Teams she...
Post Register
Some flights canceled at BOI, how to check your flight status
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - A rough start to the holiday weekend for some travelers. As of Friday morning, four departing flights have been canceled. Those include flights to Seattle, Denver, Portland, and San Jose. Two arriving flights, both from Seattle have been canceled. You can check the status of your...
Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing
If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
Post Register
A look at the weather if you are traveling south
Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you're planning to travel south here is a look at what you can expect from the weather this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Mountain Home should expect lows down to 12 degrees and highs up to the low 40's this weekend. There is a 50% chance of snow on Friday, it should be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
Post Register
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the United States Are In Idaho
“Growth.” It’s a word that many people in the Boise area have grown to hate over the last few years. When you apply that word to our area, what sort of thoughts pop into your head?. If we had to take a guess we’re sure the words Californians,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]
BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
KTVB
Two earthquakes rattle Idaho's West-Central mountains
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Two relatively minor earthquakes shook parts of Gem and Valley counties Sunday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey detected one quake at 6:22 p.m. MST about 5.6 miles west-southwest of Smiths Ferry, with a magnitude of 2.9. The USGS reports a depth of about 9 miles.
