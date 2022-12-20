Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like
Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Ethereum (ETH) Rally To Commence Soon – But There’s a Catch
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is optimistic that the price of Ethereum (ETH) is about to go up significantly. The pseudonymous crypto trader Kaleo tells his 552,400 Twitter followers that the second-largest digital asset by market cap is on course to rally by over 60% from current levels. “Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
astaga.com
Helium token jumps 36%. Is this a bull trap?
Helium token rose by 36% on Thursday earlier than correcting. The cryptocurrency stays on a transparent downtrend. A number of cryptocurrencies launched into reduction rallies on Thursday, though a low-cap coin was among the many prime gainers. Helium (HNT/USD), a cryptocurrency ranked #91 by market cap, rose by 36% earlier than shedding almost half of the positive aspects by Friday. In an exceedingly bearish crypto market, the small-cap token warranted buyers’ consideration. What’s it?
NEWSBTC
Data Suggests Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens May Experience Explosive Upside
While the Ethereum network and its users continue to suffer from the high fees of the layer-1 blockchain, various layer-2 (L2) solutions are stepping into the spotlight to solve the problem. As analyst Miles Deutscher explained, citing data from Dune Analytics, layer-2 scaling solutions saw monumental growth in 2022. “I...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Details 2023 Price Targets for XRP, Dogecoin, Avalanche and Seven Additional Crypto Assets
A popular crypto strategist believes that a number of altcoins including XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) will trade significantly higher in the next 12 months. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,700 Twitter followers that he thinks the macro backdrop will likely improve by December 2023, which could set up rallies for many altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is analyzing four popular altcoins amid low volatility conditions in the market. Starting with meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE), pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,700 YouTube subscribers that the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap is currently holding a key support level. According to Altcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
crypto-economy.com
Coinbase Urges Users to Convert Their USDT to USDC
In a recent development, Coinbase has asked its users to switch their USDT to USDC. The conversion fees are entirely waived and USDC is classified as a reputable digital dollar. Currently, a stablecoin war is going on in the crypto industry and many exchanges are actually coming forward to assert the dominance of their native stablecoins. Just recently, the popular exchange firm Binance ended its support for USDC. Considering how Binance got rid of USDC, other exchanges have shown an interest in boosting the growth of the stablecoin.
Comments / 0