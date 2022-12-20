Read full article on original website
Penguins Return Friedman to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He was recalled before the Penguins’ road trip to Florida and Carolina last week, but did not dress for any of the four games they played while he was on the roster. Friedman, 26, has...
