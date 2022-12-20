Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Turnto10.com
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Beech in Jamestown
The restaurant at 13 Narragansett Ave. in Jamestown maintains sentimental value for people across the state: It’s long been a spot to celebrate milestone occasions in the unrivaled patio garden. For years, Trattoria Simpatico lorded over the main street like an ancient mariner, marking weddings, birthdays and festive meals...
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
johnstonsunrise.net
Solar field pitched for Central Avenue neighborhood in Johnston
Another solar project has been pitched for a residential Johnston neighborhood. Now Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance on the same night as the Planning Board public hearing on the solar field's preliminary plan. The Johnston Planning Board was expected to hold a...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Downtown Providence Apt. Building Wall Appears to Separate - Emergency Response Onsite
The former People Savings Banks Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence is being examined by emergency response and city officials for damage due to the high winds. The building currently houses luxury apartments. The Providence Fire Department closed off the street in a one-block area on Friday afternoon. City...
RI sets opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls train station
Agencies are still working to set an opening date for the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, according to a spokesperson from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
middletownri.com
Portion Of Third Beach Road Closed
Due to Friday's storm, a portion of Third Beach Road just north of the former Navy parking lot is closed after the culvert over the Maidford River sustained damage from flooding. #MiddletownRI.
ABC6.com
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
ABC6.com
Frog and Toad store broken into 2 days before Christmas
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Frog and Toad store said their West End location was broken into. The store said in a Facebook post that they received a call Thursday night about the break in. The post reads, “We received a call last night that our West End store...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
ABC6.com
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Judith “Judy” G. Preston (Gifford), 70
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Judith “Judy” G. Preston (Gifford), 70, of Cranston, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 22....
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically Heaven
The Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island is a luxurious seaside resort that has been welcoming guests for over 150 years. Located on a stunning stretch of coastline, the Ocean House offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and easy access to the area's many beaches and attractions.
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
Valley Breeze
Needed: Someone to run Spokes community bike repair
PAWTUCKET – Spokes community bike repair space is seeking new management as the current operator is taking a new job out of the state. Jared Dunham has been managing Spokes, located on the first floor of the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St., since June. After six months managing the space in his volunteer time, he is taking a new job as a farm manager in New Hampshire starting in January.
‘Jughead’ in Somerset Comes Crashing Down Due to Terrible Storm
After months of hard work and dedication, the giant snowman head that was being built in Somerset came tumbling down. “Jughead” was just about complete, but thanks to the storm that swept through the SouthCoast Friday morning, the giant structure is in shambles, leaving Melissa Morgado to fetch dozens of milk jugs scattered throughout her neighborhood.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
