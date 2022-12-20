ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Craig Daily Press

Sandrocks star needs a little help as nonprofit club looks to brighten up one of Craig’s longest-running holiday traditions

The star that shines over the holidays on the top of the Sandrocks in Craig has been a tradition for nearly 60 years, but it might need some support to keep the lights on. Every year the star is turned on around the start of the holidays, usually at the same time as the Parade of Lights after Thanksgiving, and it stays lit until the new year.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings shooting for international summer program

Walking the grounds of one of the world’s most premier sporting locations might be enough of a thrill for some people, but one Bulldog athlete is more than ready to compete. Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings is working to compete at the 2023 Scotland Junior Golf Invitational, an international event aimed at fostering a love for the sport for young duffers.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $3.7M in November

The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in November. Description: Finley Lane Addition, Tract 9, Desc 283/149. Description: Craig View, Lots 30-32, Block 29 and N2 of Lot 29. 2100 E. 9th St. Seller: Troy Henderson. Buyer: Josiah Kuball. Price: $287,000. Date: Nov. 14. Description: Craig East...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy