Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Locals: Dorina Fredrickson looks to create “home sweet home” for clients
As someone who has always called Moffat County home, Dorina Fredrickson is in the perfect position to help people new and old in the area find their place in the community. Born and raised in Craig, Fredrickson is a lifetime resident of the area who looks to provide realtor services through Country Living Realty.
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: Congratulations and thanks after a great semester
Another semester of school in Moffat County has come and gone, and, in the spirit of the season, it’s time for celebration. It’s time to celebrate the people who make Moffat County School District so great, and to thank them for all they do. Of course, in an...
Craig Daily Press
Sandrocks star needs a little help as nonprofit club looks to brighten up one of Craig’s longest-running holiday traditions
The star that shines over the holidays on the top of the Sandrocks in Craig has been a tradition for nearly 60 years, but it might need some support to keep the lights on. Every year the star is turned on around the start of the holidays, usually at the same time as the Parade of Lights after Thanksgiving, and it stays lit until the new year.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Locals: Jessica Johnson works to be a positive force in special education
Moffat County High School teacher, Jessica Johnson, has a passion for working with students facing a variety of challenges within the educational setting in order to prepare them for life in our community at large. For Johnson, the key to success is building relationships, trust, and a sense of community in her classroom.
Craig Daily Press
Craig Holiday Eve roundup: Where to shop and eat leading into the holiday
Most businesses in Craig are going to be closed on Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, and many have shortened operation hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, so that staff can celebrate the holidays at home. On Christmas Eve, City Market is going to be open from 6 a.m. to 7...
Craig Daily Press
Loadout Liquors new owners celebrate one-year anniversary and look to the future
Wednesday, Dec. 21, marked the one-year anniversary of Jess and Neil Binder owning Loadout Liquors, and to celebrate the milestone, the store was decorated with balloons while treats were put out near the entryway for customers to enjoy. “It actually went by really fast,” Jess said of their first year...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings shooting for international summer program
Walking the grounds of one of the world’s most premier sporting locations might be enough of a thrill for some people, but one Bulldog athlete is more than ready to compete. Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings is working to compete at the 2023 Scotland Junior Golf Invitational, an international event aimed at fostering a love for the sport for young duffers.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $3.7M in November
The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in November. Description: Finley Lane Addition, Tract 9, Desc 283/149. Description: Craig View, Lots 30-32, Block 29 and N2 of Lot 29. 2100 E. 9th St. Seller: Troy Henderson. Buyer: Josiah Kuball. Price: $287,000. Date: Nov. 14. Description: Craig East...
