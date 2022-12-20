Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Mary V. Foster Olive
Mary V. Foster Olive, 76, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born Thursday, October 24, 1946, in Mansfield, Tennessee, to the late William T. Foster and the late Beatrice Farrah Tharpe Foster. Mary was a member of the Church of the Living God.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
radionwtn.com
The Grinch Won’t Be Spoiling Christmas
Dover, Tenn.–The Grinch won’t be able to spoil Christmas–in Stewart County, anyway. The Sheriff’s Office was finally able to snare the Grinch just in time before Christmas. Sheriff Frankie Gray said, “He has been a pretty slippery fellow especially with all his cronies in Stewart County helping him. The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t run him down so they set a trap with goodies and knew he couldn’t resist.” When the Sheriff and Chief Deputy checked the trap later, they found he was caught like a rat. So he’s off to jail and we hope he gets enough jail time but he will probably be out by Christmas Time Next Year. (Stewat County sheriff’s office photo).
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
radionwtn.com
HCMC Weather Closures For Friday
PARIS, Tenn. – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Friday, December 23, 2022:. Currently, the following clinic is still open for patients:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health is normally closed on Fridays. Other closures may...
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
radionwtn.com
First Criminal Justice Master’s Graduate At UT Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The 2022-23 academic year has been a monumental one for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Criminal Justice Program. Not only is the program celebrating its 50th anniversary as part of the College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences, the Master of Science in Criminal Justice program also had its first graduate cross the commencement stage Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
radionwtn.com
Grinch At It Again In Stewart County
Dover, Tenn.–Well, well The Grinch stopped by the Stewart County Dispatch Center and stole one of the gifts. Dispatcher Lisa was working when The Grinch grabbed a gift out from under their tree and ran off. Later they found out he had gone to Sentry Armor, put on one of their new vests, posed for a picture showing out for the ladies, left the vest and took off.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
radionwtn.com
Henry County Warming Center To Open
Paris, Tenn.–Due to the forecast of dangerous frigid temperatures expected late Thursday evening through Monday, Henry County Emergency Management will be making preparations along with Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Dept, Paris Special School District and Paris First United Methodist Church to open a warming shelter at the WO Inman Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 400 Harrison St in Paris.
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
radionwtn.com
COVID Restrictions Reinstated At Henry County Healthcare
Paris, Tenn.–Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 in the community and within the facility, Henry County Healthcare Center will only be allowing visitors to enter the facility through the main lobby area. Hand sanitizer and masks for visitors will be available and must be used when they enter the...
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Trafficking Meth
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking meth after a search of his home Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the home of 70-year-old Terry Hayes was searched after a court ordered search warrant was issued. During the search, meth along with items used for packaging it were...
radionwtn.com
New Henry County Sheriff’s K9 Team On Duty
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County has a new K9 team. Cpl. Kyle Waldron has a new K9 partner named Lisa. They were certified as a K9 team Wednesday in narcotic detection. Lisa is a German short-haired pointer. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office photo).
kbsi23.com
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
Comments / 0