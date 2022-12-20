Dover, Tenn.–The Grinch won’t be able to spoil Christmas–in Stewart County, anyway. The Sheriff’s Office was finally able to snare the Grinch just in time before Christmas. Sheriff Frankie Gray said, “He has been a pretty slippery fellow especially with all his cronies in Stewart County helping him. The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t run him down so they set a trap with goodies and knew he couldn’t resist.” When the Sheriff and Chief Deputy checked the trap later, they found he was caught like a rat. So he’s off to jail and we hope he gets enough jail time but he will probably be out by Christmas Time Next Year. (Stewat County sheriff’s office photo).

STEWART COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO