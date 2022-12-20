ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Pacers. Our models expect Vincent to play 14.0 minutes against Indiana. Vincent's Friday projection includes 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out Sunday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker is listed out due to left knee injury recovery. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus New York. In 5 games this season, Walker is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2...
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
Damian Lillard (wrist) available for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's Friday projection includes 25.8 points, 4.1...
Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
Jeff Green (back) available for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (back) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.7 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Green's Friday projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
Goran Dragic (ankle) available for Bulls on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic will play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Dragic for 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 20.4...
Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin starting for Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on Friday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mathurin will make his second career start after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mathurin to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 15.6 points,...
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
