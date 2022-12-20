ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Deadly hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd kills Georgia man on Friday

A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front of...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening

A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men sought in connection with car burglary at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park

Lee County detectives are looking for two men in connection with a car break-in at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park. The victim told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that she parked her car around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 18th and went for a run in the park. When she returned 30 minutes later, she found her car window smashed and her wallet, containing cash and credit cards, missing.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers

One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police officer, K-9 hospitalized after landing in canal after crash

A Fort Myers police officer and his K-9 partner were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. The officer was driving west on MLK Boulevard when witnesses say a black four-door sedan traveling on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard collided with the cruiser. The officer’s vehicle landed upside down in a canal.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice early Friday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating the crash at the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Balboa Avenue for hours. Debris was left on the road from the car.
TICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 people suspected of working together to steal woman’s wallet in Estero

Deputies are looking for three people suspected of working together to distract a woman and steal her wallet in an Estero parking lot on Dec. 15. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman entered her vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Publix Super Market at Corkscrew Village, located at 21301 South Tamiami Trail. She placed her wallet, containing $382, on the center console. The woman saw a man approach the rear of her vehicle and begin speaking in Spanish while pointing to the rear bumper. The victim exited the vehicle in an attempt to understand what the man was saying.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman records family history in decades of Christmas cards

So many families have Christmas traditions, whether caroling, making cookies or going to church on Christmas Day. One Cape Coral woman’s tradition made the family Christmas card popular before it was a trend. 88-year-old Harriet Specht loves everything about Christmas—the traditions, the togetherness, the fun, the presents and the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian

A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Jewish Federation of Greater Naples celebrating Hanukkah

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples welcomed in the fourth night of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a lot of light and cheer. More than 1,000 people signed up to come out to the menorah lighting in Mercato to celebrate the holiday. At the event, WINK News introduced the Collier County...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Kevin Ott celebrates Christmas with people he saved during Hurricane Ian

After Kevin Ott pulled 12 people out of danger during Hurricane Ian, they reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving together, and now they are doing the same for Christmas. This was a special Christmas celebration with much hardship leading up to it. Having lots of family and kids gathered for the holidays is something many of us may take for granted, but not Kevin Ott and his loved ones.
CAPE CORAL, FL

