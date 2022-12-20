Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd kills Georgia man on Friday
A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front of...
WINKNEWS.com
Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening
A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men sought in connection with car burglary at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park
Lee County detectives are looking for two men in connection with a car break-in at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park. The victim told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that she parked her car around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 18th and went for a run in the park. When she returned 30 minutes later, she found her car window smashed and her wallet, containing cash and credit cards, missing.
WINKNEWS.com
Remains found in North Fort Myers, possibly giving Fitch family closure
Travis Fitch’s family continues to look for closure more than a year after he went missing in North Fort Myers. Earlier in December, remains were found close to the area Fitch went missing. Kaitlyn, Travis’s sister, believes they belong to her brother. Kaitlyn said the sheriff’s office asked her...
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers
One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police officer, K-9 hospitalized after landing in canal after crash
A Fort Myers police officer and his K-9 partner were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. The officer was driving west on MLK Boulevard when witnesses say a black four-door sedan traveling on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard collided with the cruiser. The officer’s vehicle landed upside down in a canal.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after Christmas card with cocaine and fentanyl got delivered to wrong address
A man called Marco Island police after finding white powdery substances in a package delivered to him. A package delivered to the wrong address happens from time to time, but getting drugs hand-delivered to the wrong address happens a bit more seldomly. Inside the box was a red envelope with...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News EXCLUSIVE: New attorney for 5th grader accused of threatening mass school shooting discusses the case
For nearly seven months, a Cape Coral family has waited to prove their son’s innocence. At the age of ten, Daniel Marquez was charged with threatening violence at his elementary school during Memorial Day weekend. Hours after that arrest, video of the boy was posted by the Lee County...
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice early Friday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating the crash at the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Balboa Avenue for hours. Debris was left on the road from the car.
WINKNEWS.com
3 people suspected of working together to steal woman’s wallet in Estero
Deputies are looking for three people suspected of working together to distract a woman and steal her wallet in an Estero parking lot on Dec. 15. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman entered her vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Publix Super Market at Corkscrew Village, located at 21301 South Tamiami Trail. She placed her wallet, containing $382, on the center console. The woman saw a man approach the rear of her vehicle and begin speaking in Spanish while pointing to the rear bumper. The victim exited the vehicle in an attempt to understand what the man was saying.
WINKNEWS.com
Felony or Free Speech? Legal experts explain why the Lee County Sheriff could be charged under Florida statute used to arrest Daniel Marquez
It’s a frightening thought: your child taken away in handcuffs and charged with a felony for texting a joke to a friend. That’s what Daniel Marquez says happened to him at the end of 5th grade. While his family is fighting the charges in court, we dig into...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL law enforcement officers reflect on 2022’s line-of-duty deaths
According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 129 federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in the first six months of 2022. “I’ve gone to 109 law enforcement funerals in the state of Florida in my career, and...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County family finds solace in faith for post-Ian Christmas without home
A Lee County family of five living in a shed after Hurricane Ian won’t be spending the holidays at home, because that home is uninhabitable. But they haven’t lost their Christmas spirit. It’s been almost three months since Ian ravaged Southwest Florida, and many communities are still trying...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman records family history in decades of Christmas cards
So many families have Christmas traditions, whether caroling, making cookies or going to church on Christmas Day. One Cape Coral woman’s tradition made the family Christmas card popular before it was a trend. 88-year-old Harriet Specht loves everything about Christmas—the traditions, the togetherness, the fun, the presents and the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian
A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Vet on Wheels brings comfort of house calls to Lee County pets
We’ve all heard of doctors making house calls, and your pet can get the same treatment. A Fort Myers veterinarian spends her days on the road with Vet on Wheels, traveling across Lee County to take care of dogs and cats in the comfort of their own homes. Dr....
WINKNEWS.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples celebrating Hanukkah
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples welcomed in the fourth night of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a lot of light and cheer. More than 1,000 people signed up to come out to the menorah lighting in Mercato to celebrate the holiday. At the event, WINK News introduced the Collier County...
WINKNEWS.com
Kevin Ott celebrates Christmas with people he saved during Hurricane Ian
After Kevin Ott pulled 12 people out of danger during Hurricane Ian, they reunited to celebrate Thanksgiving together, and now they are doing the same for Christmas. This was a special Christmas celebration with much hardship leading up to it. Having lots of family and kids gathered for the holidays is something many of us may take for granted, but not Kevin Ott and his loved ones.
WINKNEWS.com
Former GM of The Cottage, Shucker’s restaurants starts new handyman business
Brian Nagle spent three years managing Shucker’s at the Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar restaurants on Fort Myers Beach, only to see both century-old buildings vanish during Hurricane Ian because of roaring winds and at least 15 feet of storm surge flooding. With the future of the property and...
WINKNEWS.com
Suncoast Beverage pays $9.1M for 47 acres from city of Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers completed the sale of 47 acres off State Road 82, just west of Ortiz Avenue. CMT Ventures, which is owned by Suncoast Beverage Sales, paid $9.1 million for the property off what’s also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the deed.
