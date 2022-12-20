ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation

On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Katie Nolan Announces Major Personal News

Former ESPN personality Katie Nolan made an appearance on "GoJo with Mike Golic Jr." this week. While Nolan was on his podcast, Mike Golic Jr. said, "Do we get to talk about the thing?" Nolan had a coy response to Golic's question, saying, "What thing? What could you possibly mean?"
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program

Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
