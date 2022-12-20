Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. While Saban could be bitter about the departure of one of his top assistants, he's instead elected to take the high road. The Crimson Tide head coach respects the...
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation
On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team
It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
Look: Katie Nolan Announces Major Personal News
Former ESPN personality Katie Nolan made an appearance on "GoJo with Mike Golic Jr." this week. While Nolan was on his podcast, Mike Golic Jr. said, "Do we get to talk about the thing?" Nolan had a coy response to Golic's question, saying, "What thing? What could you possibly mean?"
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director Drama
Gene Smith has been the athletic director of Ohio State since 2005, but right now, there are some fans who are wondering if he's the right choice to lead them in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Smith has been publicly asking for more NIL support from Ohio...
Deion Sanders Reveals 1 Position Group He's Looking For At Colorado
Deion Sanders has quickly become one of the best recruiters in the college football game. On Friday, Coach Prime took to Twitter with a message for all "hungry" defensive tackles looking to play for his Colorado Buffaloes program. "I need a couple of Defensive Tackles that's Hungry and hadn't eaten...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
694K+
Followers
88K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0