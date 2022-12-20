High-Speed Rail unveil mural in Fresno’s Chinatown

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A new Chinatown mural was unveiled in Fresno on Tuesday morning by the California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in partnership with the Fresno Arts Council, Chinatown Fresno Foundation, and the City of Fresno.

The mural is located along China Alley near Tulare Street, next to a high-speed rail underpass that is currently under construction and steps from the future Fresno Station. It was created by local muralist Mauro Carrera.

The Authority says the new mural represents and pays homage to the rich historic past of Fresno’s Chinatown while looking towards the future of building the nation’s first high-speed rail system.

City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who spoke at the unveiling says mural art like this has the ability to change the perception of everyone about Fresno.

“I’m a huge supporter of community art, I’m a huge suporter of murals. There are a lot of reasons why I have grown to appreciate art in our community, because I believe community art can change the way that we view our city. It can change the way others outside of Fresno, view us that are coming to our city.” -Jerry Dyer, Mayor, City of Fresno

Along with Mayor Dyer, speakers at the event included Authority Chairman Tom Richards, Congressman Jim Costa, Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula, Fresno Arts Council Board President Ellen Armour, Chinatown Fresno Foundation Board Member Morgan Doizaki, and local muralist Mauro Carrera.

