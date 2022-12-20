ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

High-Speed Rail unveil mural in Fresno’s Chinatown

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lf3y_0jpNfrhQ00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A new Chinatown mural was unveiled in Fresno on Tuesday morning by the California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in partnership with the Fresno Arts Council, Chinatown Fresno Foundation, and the City of Fresno.

The mural is located along China Alley near Tulare Street, next to a high-speed rail underpass that is currently under construction and steps from the future Fresno Station. It was created by local muralist Mauro Carrera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDpgD_0jpNfrhQ00

The Authority says the new mural represents and pays homage to the rich historic past of Fresno’s Chinatown while looking towards the future of building the nation’s first high-speed rail system.

City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who spoke at the unveiling says mural art like this has the ability to change the perception of everyone about Fresno.

“I’m a huge supporter of community art, I’m a huge suporter of murals. There are a lot of reasons why I have grown to appreciate art in our community, because I believe community art can change the way that we view our city. It can change the way others outside of Fresno, view us that are coming to our city.”

-Jerry Dyer, Mayor, City of Fresno
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGiYK_0jpNfrhQ00

Along with Mayor Dyer, speakers at the event included Authority Chairman Tom Richards, Congressman Jim Costa, Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula, Fresno Arts Council Board President Ellen Armour, Chinatown Fresno Foundation Board Member Morgan Doizaki, and local muralist Mauro Carrera.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rtands.com

CHSRA Opens Three New Structures

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

Innovative and Groundbreaking Human Services Hub to Open in Central Fresno

As Fresnans, generally we know we are lucky to live in a place that allows us to enjoy the benefits of being just a short drive away from both the beautiful beaches of the Central Coast and the stunning Sierras and Yosemite National Park, while enjoying a relatively low cost of living, by California standards. However, despite the great cost of living the Valley affords, there are still numerous individuals and families that deal with poverty, experiencing homelessness, addiction, domestic violence, and other barriers to living a happy and fulfilling life. Knowing this, made me very excited to learn of something incredibly innovative happening in the heart of Fresno, to help those experiencing hardships and in need of real help – and when people come together to do great things for the most at-risk members of our community, it makes me even prouder to call myself a Fresno resident.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town

Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno

Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia makes history as country's first Certified Autism Destination

Visalia has been designated the first-ever Certified Autism Destination in the country, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination. Recent studies...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days

On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Community Hospital to file for bankruptcy

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Leadership at Madera’s only hospital, Madera Community Hospital, informed their employees Friday morning that the hospital will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 3. At that time they will close the emergency room, OB, outpatient services, and will stop all surgeries at that time. Its rural health clinics will close […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies

VISALIA – Visalia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Visalia. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business

December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford

On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Authorities recover over $400K in stolen North Face products

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested and more than $400K in The North Face stolen merchandise has been recovered, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Golden Gate Division (GGD), Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department announced on Friday. This multi-agency investigation was initiated by the Visalia Police […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy