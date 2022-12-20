Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) remains out Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was optimism that Nnace would be able to return to the court to kick off the holiday weekend. However, he has once again been ruled out due to right Achilles soreness. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Indiana.
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson (back) on Friday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Johnson will make his 28th start this season after he missed two contests with a lower back contusion. In a matchup against a Magic team ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Johnson to score 31.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers list Julio Jones (knee) as questionable in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 16's contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. After three limited practices, Jones' status is currently in question with a knee ailment that forced him to sit in Week 15. In a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing 26.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Russell Gage should see more targets if Jones is inactive.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jeff Green (hand/finger) expected to miss at least 4 weeks
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (head/finger) is expected to miss extended time after suffering a fractured hand and sprained finger. Green will not be available for around a month after he suffering hand and finger injuries on Friday. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes with Denver's second unit while Green is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet starting on Friday, Damion Lee coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet will get the start on Friday with Damion Lee moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Memphis. Shamet's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (thumb) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will make his seventh start this season after Eric Gordon was ruled out with a thumb contusion. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Garrison Mathews (illness) available on Friday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Garrison Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Mathews' Friday projection includes 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Eubanks' Friday projection includes 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
