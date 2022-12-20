ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon

Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning

Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
SALEM, OR
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive

Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wind knocks out power to thousands ahead of winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of households are waking up in the dark as winds ramp up and knock out power Thursday. Local utility companies are bracing for the winter storm as outages trickle in. Portland General Electric reports more than 4,600 customers are without power as of 5:15...
PORTLAND, OR
wilsonvillespokesman.com

Wilsonville closes facilities due to winter storm

The city of Wilsonville closed all facilities today as a safety precaution due to the winter storm, the city announced in a tweet this morning. This includes City Hall, the library and the community center, the tweet said.
WILSONVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE

