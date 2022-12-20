Read full article on original website
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon
Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning
Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
Holiday Deep Freeze Closes MAX Trains, Highways and Ski Lifts as Region Awaits Warmup
Bitter cold and icy, unpredictable precipitation in Northwest Oregon prompted closures of mass transit, highways and even ski lifts today as the Portland region awaited a return to more seasonable weather Saturday. Early Friday, the city appeared to dodge dire predictions of roads slicked with black ice. Instead, the arctic...
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
Freezing rain now hitting Portland metro, causing icy conditions
A ring of cold, dry air blowing in from the east has created a lasting forcefield of dryness around the Portland metro area Thursday as snowfall circles the region.
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
Crash in NW Portland kills pedestrian as freezing rain falls
A driver struck a pedestrian Thursday night on West Burnside Street in Northwest Portland. The crash occurred at about Northwest 22nd Avenue just after 6 p.m. as the first major winter storm of the season began dropping freezing rain on the metro area, police said. The pedestrian — an adult...
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures
As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week's freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.
All flights into and out of Seattle and Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - More than 80 additional flights have been canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma international Airport due to winter weather. Crews are working to de-ice runways and planes as fast as possible. Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open...
Wind knocks out power to thousands ahead of winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of households are waking up in the dark as winds ramp up and knock out power Thursday. Local utility companies are bracing for the winter storm as outages trickle in. Portland General Electric reports more than 4,600 customers are without power as of 5:15...
Nearly 800 Portlanders Sought Warmth at Emergency Shelters Thursday Night
Freezing temperatures and sleet on Thursday night drove nearly 800 Portlanders to seek warmth at five emergency shelters set up across the city by Multnomah County. Those shelters will remain open until at least Saturday morning, when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. The 795 people who went to...
Ice, wind close I-84 in the Columbia Gorge, make many other Oregon roads dangerous
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interstate 84 is closed in both directions in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather, ODOT said Thursday night. Ice and high winds have created unsafe driving conditions throughout the Gorge, and the interstate will remain...
Wilsonville closes facilities due to winter storm
The city of Wilsonville closed all facilities today as a safety precaution due to the winter storm, the city announced in a tweet this morning. This includes City Hall, the library and the community center, the tweet said.
Holiday plans upended for thousands as storm snarls travel in Oregon
Thousands of people in Oregon are dealing with upended holiday plans Friday, after a freezing ice storm pelted the region on what should have been one of the busiest travel days of the year. At the Portland International Airport, at least 168 flights scheduled to leave the city on Friday...
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
