BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
Soccer-Messi to spend Christmas with Suarez in Rosario
Dec 22 (Reuters) - After winning the World Cup and enjoying the celebrations back home in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and friends, including Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.
Report: Huge Blow For Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp As Roberto Firmino Is Ruled Out of Manchester City Clash
Liverpool will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic
Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Thursday night after winning a five-goal classic in the fourth round.
BBC
Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses
The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
BBC
Saturday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Gakpo, Ronaldo, De Jong, Thuram, Asensio, Klich
Manchester City are determined to win the fight for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and believe the England midfielder, 19, will turn down a £100m transfer to Real Madrid or Liverpool to work with City coach Pep Guardiola. (Sun) Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing the...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
Report: N'Golo Kante Will Not Play For Chelsea Until At Least February
N'Golo Kante will not be fit to play for Chelsea until at least February.
BBC
Mario Sandoval: Notorious Argentine torturer jailed
A court in Argentina has sentenced a former policeman who worked at one of the most notorious torture centres during the country's military rule to 15 years in prison. Mario Sandoval, 69, was found guilty of abducting and torturing left-wing student Hernán Abriata, who disappeared in 1976 and is presumed dead.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar
Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
NBC Sports
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season
If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights...
BBC
Claudio Ranieri: Italian named Cagliari boss 31 years after first managing the club
Claudio Ranieri has been re-appointed Cagliari boss, more than three decades after first managing the club. He made his name as a manager with the Italian side between 1988 and 1991, taking them from Serie C to Serie A. Ranieri has signed a deal until the summer of 2025 in...
SB Nation
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
Manchester City Advance In The League Cup Beating Liverpool
Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-2 to go through in the Carabao Cup even though Jurgen Klopp's side equalised twice.
BBC
Premier League: The potential beneficiaries and losers as English top flight resumes
The Premier League resumes on 26 December after a six-week break to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar. For some top-flight clubs, an enforced hibernation will have offered the chance to reset, rest key players or get those on the treatment table closer to fitness. However, others will be braced...
SB Nation
No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action
Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues. Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot...
