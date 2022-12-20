ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Health experts release heart healthy tips for shoveling snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the snow is piling up in West Michigan, health experts say there are important steps you need to take in order to protect your health when shoveling sidewalks and driveways. Shoveling is a form of exercise, and too much stress can be dangerous. Weather Alert...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Plow trucks attempt to dig out vehicles stuck near South Haven

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple vehicles were snowed in due to the severe weather conditions in the South Haven area. The vehicles were stuck on 66th Street between 106th and 103rd in Casco Township in Allegan County, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Allegan County was out with...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of holding three people hostage, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 26-year-old man from Kalamazoo was arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple weapon offenses, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a hostage situation near Nottingham Avenue. According to the investigation, a woman...
KALAMAZOO, MI

