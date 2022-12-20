Former YouTuber Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with Julien Solomita, according to an Instagram post from her long-time partner. Solomita posted a series of photos of the couple to his Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “married otters <3." The post features photos of the two apparently on their wedding day, with Mourey clad in a long white dress. The pair's internet-beloved dogs also made an appearance.

1 DAY AGO