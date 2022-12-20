ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ offers a violent prequel that’s only worth a few coins

Ardent fans of “The Witcher” might welcome any related content to pass the time between seasons, and there’s certainly been no shortage of big fantasy prequels this year, including “House of the Dragon” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Nevertheless, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” basically feels like a mildly diverting snack between meals, and at four episodes essentially a longish movie.
A bizarre trend: Was 2022 the year of the cannibal?

Whatever you craved from the content gods in 2022, one thing that probably wasn’t on your preferred menu: Multiple stories that focused on, explored, and even celebrated cannibalism. Yes, movies and TV shows about people eating people. This sudden cultural preoccupation with the taste of human flesh could potentially...
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries long-term boyfriend Julien Solomita

Former YouTuber Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with Julien Solomita, according to an Instagram post from her long-time partner. Solomita posted a series of photos of the couple to his Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “married otters <3." The post features photos of the two apparently on their wedding day, with Mourey clad in a long white dress. The pair's internet-beloved dogs also made an appearance.

