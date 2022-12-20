Read full article on original website
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Whitney Houston’s life story has been told many times over in made-for-TV specials and limited series over the years, but I Wanna Dance With Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie, promises to be different. The first trailers were released in late 2022, and the film lands in theaters December 23, 2022, just in time to get all of your friends together to see just how Hollywood plans on re-telling Whitney’s long, rollercoaster-ride of a career and personal life.
Bustle Daily Newsletter: December 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Here’s How To Vacation Like You’re Emily In Paris. Writer Meehika Barua wanted to channel her Emily...
Line Of Duty Is Reportedly Returning For An Explosive Christmas Special
Christmas is the season of goodwill, and fans of Line of Duty will be excited to hear that a brand new batch of episodes may be on the way. According to a report from The Sun, the show will return for a three-part special sometime in 2023. “There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business,” a source told the newspaper. “Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion – now Jed [Mercurio] can deliver that.” Bustle has reached out to the BBC who has declined to comment.
“OG Nepo Baby” Jamie Lee Curtis Took On The Current Discourse
The conversation around “nepo babies” has reached a fever pitch in the wake of a recent New York Magazine cover story about children of Hollywood stars who have made names of their own — and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere just yet. Two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis joined the fray with an impassioned Instagram message about her own experience on Friday, Dec. 23. Calling herself “an OG nepo baby,” she took on the discourse and defended their “right to exist.”
Fans Might Have A Long Wait For I Hate Suzie Season 3
Back in 2020, the first series of I Hate Suzie became one of the standout dramas of the year. Created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, the comedy-drama follows the story of a 30-something actor named Suzie (played by Piper), who becomes wrapped up in a PR crisis after her phone is hacked and intimate photographs are leaked online. To the joy of fans, the series was later renewed for a second season, I Hate Suzie Too, which debuted in Dec. 2022. With the show’s long-awaited return finally upon us, many viewers are now likely wondering: will I Hate Suzie return for Season 3? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about a potential third chapter.
BBC’s Marie Antoinette Was Partially Filmed At Kim Kardashian’s Fave Holiday Spot
This year’s Christmas TV schedule is packed with must-see shows and specials, with the BBC saving some of its best and highly-anticipated dramas until the end of the year, including their period drama Marie Antoinette, starring Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham. Written by The Favourite’s Deborah Davis, this eight-part series will premiere on Dec. 29 and features stunning period costumes and gorgeous hair and make-up set in lavish palaces. But where exactly was BBC’s Marie Antoinette filmed?
Madelyn Cline Has Made A Major Lifestyle Change
With the second instalment of Daniel Craig-starring whodunnit Glass Onion: Knives Out hitting Netflix on Dec 23, a whole new cast are about to get stuck into the world of murder mysteries. Alongside the likes of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Wes Anderson-regular Edward Norton, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline will also appear as Whiskey, the girlfriend of men's rights activist and billionaire Miles Bron. But the question is, who is the U.S actor dating in real life?
What Really Happens To Stephen In Riches?
Spoilers ahead for Riches. By the end of episode one, we’ve had evidence of an affair, a family fall-out, and the reveal of a shock inheritance. And that is just the beginning. ITVX’s Riches, written by How To Get Away With Murder and Inventing Anna’s Abby Ajayi, doesn’t skimp on the drama. But it’s a death in mysterious circumstances that makes for the most pivotal moment in episode one. After the passing of patriarch and CEO Stephen, we see other members of the Richards family vie for power over the business he controlled, Flair & Glory. So what happens to Stephen Richards in episode one?
Meghan & Harry's Christmas Plans Are A Hot Topic After Netflix Drama
Christmas is shaping up to be very different from last year for the royal family, with it being the first without Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and the Queen Consort will reportedly host senior members of the royal family at Sandringham over the festive weekend, with the Prince and Princess of Wales likely to be in attendance. Despite reportedly receiving an invite from His Majesty, it’s unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join in on the celebrations. So where will Meghan and Harry spend Christmas with Archie and Lilibet this year?
Taylor Momsen Spoke Candidly About How Grief Changed Her
Taylor Momsen first stole our hearts as little Cindy Lou Who in How The Grinch Stole Christmas, then as the no-nonsense Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl. While it’s been years since Momsen has been on the screen, you’ll most likely have heard or seen her performing as part of one of the world’s biggest rock bands. So, where exactly is Taylor Momsen now?
At 28, Sally Field Was Breaking Out Of Sitcoms — And Had The Audition Horror Stories To Show For It
The year was was 1974, and Sally Field was at a crossroads. She had cut her teeth in television, cultivating a girl next door persona in sitcoms like Gidget and The Flying Nun, but she was eager to branch out. “When I was 28, it was the beginning of my transition into film. I had worked really hard to try to make that transition,” Field, 76, tells Bustle. “Nowadays, there is no transition. They’ve learned that people who are successful in [TV] can be successful [movies]. But in those days, if you were were in situation comedy, you died in situation comedy.”
Chanel Cresswell Refuses To Pick A Side, Despite Playing WAGatha Herself
In the summer of 2022, the Rooney vs Vardy trial had the nation gripped. Although Chanel Cresswell, who plays Coleen Rooney in Channel 4’s retelling of the High Court battle, didn’t follow the case particularly closely herself. “I went into the series without bias,” Cresswell tells me over Zoom from her Derby home. “I was there to play a wife, a mother, and a daughter. My focus was on getting that part right first, and nailing her characteristics.”
28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title
There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
Alice In Borderland Season 3 Might Happen Sooner Than You Think
After two long years, Alice in Borderland Season 2 finally dropped on Netflix Dec. 22 — and with the second installment of the dystopian series comes plenty of questions. What are the borderlands, anyway? How did Arisu and Usagi end up here? And perhaps most importantly, will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 3?
Flair & Glory Is So Much More Than A Business In Riches
Spoilers ahead for Riches. The boardroom bust-ups, the behind-the-scenes backstabbing, the battle for total company control; ITV’s Riches is all about the drama of family business. At the heart of the Abby Ajayi-wriiten series is a Black haircare and cosmetics company called Flair & Glory. At the beginning of episode one, the company is under the control of founder and CEO Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), the patriarch of the family. But his unexpected death creates a power vaccum that leads to battlelines being drawn between Richards family members. In the aftermath of Stephen’s death, it’s revealed that control of company will pass to his two eldest children Nina (Deborah Ayorinde) and Simon (Emmanuel Imani), who moved to America with their mum as children. The news comes as huge shock to both Nina and Simon, but also the British side of the family – their stepmother Claudia (Sarah Niles) and their half-siblings Gus, Alesha, and Wanda. Reeling from the surprise announcement, at first the two eldest Richards children agree to sell the company back to Claudia. However, after the meeting to the sign the contract goes awry Nina makes an on-the-spot decision to keep it. But what’s behind this apparent about-turn? Why does Nina keep Flair & Glory?
The Witcher: Blood Origin
By the time The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres, more than a year will have passed since Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia appeared on screen. As viewers quickly learn, however, the wait for his return is only going to continue to get longer, because Geralt isn’t in Blood Origin. The reason? Netflix’s prequel to The Witcher is set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the flagship series and focuses on the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that was only briefly explored in author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels from which the show is adapted.
Abstract French Tips
Need a bit of nail art inspo for Capricorn SZN? These abstract black French tips on Margot Robbie could take you from work days to date nights.
Harry Melling’s Latest Role Is Miles Away From Harry Potter
A lot has changed since we first saw Harry Melling on screen as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter. The 33-year-old British actor has created a long and multi-faceted career over the last decade. Whether it’s playing the shrewd Harry Beltik in The Queen’s Gambit or the spider-loving preacher in The Devil All The Time, the actor continues to charm audiences with his captivating performance. In the highly anticipated mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, Melling plays renowned author Edgar Allan Poe, alongside Christian Bale, and the crowd is already abuzz. Whilst Melling has a strong presence and is widely remembered on screen, what do we know about his personal life? And is the actor dating anyone?
Edward Norton’s Wife Is The Driving Force Behind Their Passion Project
The much-anticipated sequel in the Knives Out franchise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, finally landed in cinemas recently, with not long to go before it’ll be available to stream in the comfort of your own home. Just in time for Christmas, of course. In the sequel, Golden Globe award-winning actor Edward Norton plays the leading role of tech billionaire Miles Bron, with the film tracking the murder mystery that follows him and his friends to his private Greek island. Best known for films such as Fight Club and The Incredible Hulk, Norton has carved out quite the career in Hollywood but as well as his love for acting, he also has a wife who shares a similar passion. But who is Edward Norton’s partner?
RHOSLC Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Heather Gay’s Black Eye Mystery
After last week’s maddening cliffhanger in which Heather Gay revealed her black eye to Jen Shah and Meredith Marks the morning after a wild night out in San Diego, the Dec. 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City seemed to promise Bravo fans an answer to the question that had been teased in promos all season: How did Heather Gay get a black eye?
