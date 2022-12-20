ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD, SDSU men’s basketball games postponed

By Eric Mayer
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Summit League men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The games that have been postponed are

  • South Dakota at Oral Roberts
  • South Dakota State at Kansas City
  • North Dakota at Western Illinois
‘We were on’: Jacks control Bobcats in semifinals

For women’s games, Omaha at Denver has been postponed.

Kansas City will still play at South Dakota State at 12 p.m. and Oral Roberts will play at South Dakota at 12 p.m.

Related
KELOLAND

Behind 19-0 start, SDSU women coast past Kansas City

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 19-0 lead over Kansas City Wednesday afternoon and cruised to an 86-54 win at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (9-5, 2-0 Summit) shot 8-for-11 in the opening five minutes to take the 19-point lead and never looked back. State ended the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USD women win 2nd straight, 101-57 vs Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota improved to 2-0 in Summit League play with an emphatic 101-57 win against Oral Roberts Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Five Coyotes scored in double figures, but South Dakota got contributions on both sides of the court from everyone. Grace Larkins had 17 points despite logging just […]
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pentagon and Sioux Falls make an impression on Staley

Sophomore point guard returns after long rehab from knee injury. The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need. Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women outlast Oral Roberts in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team outscored Oral Roberts by ten points in the second half, to claim the 83-80 win at Frost Arena on Monday night. The Jackrabbits trailed 37-30 at halftime. That’s when the SDSU offense began to roll. Eight Jacks scored in the third quarter, including Myah Selland who […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Oral Roberts men power past SDSU

TULSA, Okla. – Oral Roberts completed a higher shooting percentage by more than 20% over South Dakota State propelling the Golden Eagles to a 79-40 victory against the Jackrabbits on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Mabee Center to begin Summit League play.  SDSU had one lead in the contest and it was after its first field […]
TULSA, OK
KELOLAND

Augie women cruise by Mount Marty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) — Behind a triple-double from Aislinn Duffy, the Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Lancers of Mount Marty, 81-45, in the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night. The Vikings advance their record to 11-2 while sitting at 5-2 in the NSIC. Tonight’s contest was an exhibition for the Lancers resulting in no record […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

‘We were on’: Jacks control Bobcats in semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team saw last year’s season come to a close with a 31-17 loss to Montana State in Bozeman. Fast forward a year and the tables were reversed as the Jackrabbits got their chance to end the Bobcats’ season in Brookings. “That’s a good football team that we beat. […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Top-ranked Jefferson muscles past #2 Lincoln

**Video says the game was tied at half, Jefferson led 34-28 at halftime** SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked Jefferson Cavaliers looked the part on Tuesday as they muscled past #2 Lincoln in Sioux Falls, 71-57. The Cavs trailed Lincoln 34-28 at halftime, but that changed in the third quarter. Jefferson posted 22 points […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Washington, Tea Area girls win on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams earned wins on Tuesday night, but it was Washington and Tea Area who earned wins over ‘AA’ teams on Tuesday evening. #3 WASHINGTON 62, HURON 31 Washington picked up a 62-31 win over Huron. The Warriors were led by Brooklyn Harpe who scored 13 points. Claire Woods added […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Dec. 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.  CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 23. Pierre […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

‘Tough shoes to fill’: De Smet boys look to build on state titles

DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — The De Smet boys basketball team has won back-to-back class ‘B’ state championships. This year, the Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start, despite only returning two seniors. De Smet cruised past Lower Brule, 49-26 in last year’s state championship, capping off a 25-1 season for the Bulldogs. But as […]
DE SMET, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised across all of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augie women defeat Upper Iowa, move to 9-2 on season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Peacocks of Upper Iowa, 79-56, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 9-2 overall record while holding a 4-2 record in the NSIC. The Peacocks move to a 4-6 overall record and are 0-5 in the loop. Augustana applied the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Sioux Falls airport closing until 6 p.m. Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather is causing havoc at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m., the airport announced it would close from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday because of blizzard conditions. In addition, South Dakota public safety officials have issued warnings...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF basketball wins 3rd straight 100-66 over Con. St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team hosted the Concordia – St. Paul Golden Bears tonight as the Cougars came away with a booming 100-66 victory. WHAT HAPPENED · The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong and never looked backed. · Sioux Falls led the entirety of tonight’s match-up with […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

LIVE BLOG: #1 SDSU vs. #4 Montana State in Semifinals

Scoreboard The scoreboard will update throughout the game 6:10 p.m. SDSU defeats Montana State 39-18 and advances to the FCS Championship. 5:43 p.m. – Montana State takes a long drive, but punches it in with a touchdown run by Tommy Mellott. He was slow to get up again. That’s twice in a matter of three […]
BOZEMAN, MT
KELOLAND

Graves game winner lifts Augustana 99-98 at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – For the second-straight game, the Augustana men’s basketball team was involved with a last-second shot. This time, the Vikings were on the right end of it. Jadan Graves had a floater in the lane fall with 5.4 seconds on the clock to win the game for Augustana, 99-98, in overtime […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Tuesday Scoreboard – December 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the state from a busy Tuesday here: SD HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGAberdeen Central 55, Huron 14Dell Rapids 45, Lennox 34Madison 65, Lennox 15Tea Area 50, Madison 30Tea Area 49, Dell Rapids 24 SD HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICSBrookings Pentangular SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 58, Mobridge-Pollock 48 Arlington 66, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

