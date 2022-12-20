USD, SDSU men’s basketball games postponed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Summit League men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.
The games that have been postponed are
- South Dakota at Oral Roberts
- South Dakota State at Kansas City
- North Dakota at Western Illinois
For women’s games, Omaha at Denver has been postponed.
Kansas City will still play at South Dakota State at 12 p.m. and Oral Roberts will play at South Dakota at 12 p.m.
