ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Homicide investigation opens after body found in submerged Halifax County car identified

By Ashley Anderson, Kayla Morton, Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ty6kc_0jpNd5vZ00

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy has identified the man whose body was found in a submerged car on Wednesday in the Roanoke River.

On Tuesday, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the person found near the North Hampton County-Halifax County line was Keyon West, a 28-year-old who had been reported missing on Dec. 5.

PREVIOUS | Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

West was also one of three former suspects in a 2017 quadruple murder in Enfield. However, he was falsely identified.

The person who falsely identified West as a suspect recanted their statement and charges were dropped against him. West was released from jail just last year.

While West was found in a submerged car, the autopsy showed that his cause of death was from a gunshot wound, Martin said.

CBS 17 previously reported the car belonged to West, but police said they could not give an ID until the autopsy was completed “due to the condition of the body.”

Police have now ruled this a homicide investigation and ask anyone with information regarding West’s death to come forward.

Tips can be submitted directly to Sgt. M. Worrell at 252-533-2810 or to Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Receiving stolen property charge filed in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick Co. that resulted in a fatality.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va.; On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle crash on Route 632/Great Oak Road, west of Route 712/Old Stage Road. The driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey van, Wayne Herman Parham, was traveling westbound on Route 632, when he ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned several times. Parham was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Parham, 63 years of age, of the 200 block of Stith Lane, Freeman, VA, was taken to VCU Hospital in South Hill, VA, where he succumbed to his injuries.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
wcti12.com

Police looking for missing ENC woman

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
cbs17

Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting

ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy