Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Winter storm update: At least 15 dead as temps keep falling; power plants in eastern US struggle to keep up. Get the latest.
A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country. A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in...
Comments / 0