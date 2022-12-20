Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday.
Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
Alexander County EMS later pronounced Crane dead at the scene.
After an investigation, Alexander County Sheriff’s detectives charged 27-year-old Taylor Adele Snook with murder. They took Snook to the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Snook has a first appearance date of Jan. 9 in Alexander County District Court.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0