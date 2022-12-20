Read full article on original website
What will Washington state lawmakers tackle in 2023? A budget, housing, and more
State lawmakers are getting ready for the new legislative session, which begins January 9 — and it's a big one. There's a two-year budget that needs to be hashed out, along with a number of other significant agenda items. Austin Jenkins is a reporter with Pluribus News and the...
Pot Industry In Washington Cooling
Washington state is reporting that cannabis sales slowed this year for the first time since legalization in 2014. Washington legalized adult-use sales 10 years ago. Until recently, the market has been a success. Retail marijuana sales declined 8% from 2021 to 2022, a loss of about $120 million in state revenue.
Secretary of State Certifies Gluesenkamp Perez Victory in 3rd Congressional District Recount
The secretary of state certified Washington’s 3rd Congressional District recount Thursday, confirming its original outcome and discrediting skepticism surrounding general election results. A recount of all seven counties in the district confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez prevailed. She received 160,323 votes, or 50.14 percent, while Republican Joe Kent got...
Washington State Lawmakers Attend a Dental Therapy Work Session
In early December, members of the Washington House Health and Wellness Committee attended a work session on dental therapy. During the meeting, committee members heard from oral health professionals, community members, and patients about the effectiveness of the dental therapy model. Dental therapy has been legal on Washington’s Tribal lands since 2017 and the impact has been significant. Wait times for appointments have gone from 2 to 3 months to 1 to 2 weeks, the need for extractions has declined, and use of emergency departments for dental issues has decreased. Dental therapists serve members of the Colville Tribes, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Lummi Nation, Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe, and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. Advocates are lobbying to expand the dental therapy model throughout the state of Washington. Click here to read more.
Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022
As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
For Washington state lawmakers, here are some last minute policy gift ideas
Take a look at this tongue-in-cheek Christmas wish list aimed at the WA state legislature. | Guest Opinion
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
Audit: Washington Can Still Improve Experience for Jobless-Benefits Seekers
A year and a half after a global pandemic and an explosion of fraud rocked the state's Employment Security Department, an audit released Monday says there's still room for improvement when it comes to customer service. Washingtonians are facing shorter wait times for jobless benefit payments than they were earlier...
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State
Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
05 Best Places to Live in Washington State
Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million
OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
Governor Inslee And Attorney General Ferguson Announce Proposals For Gun Control
On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on their proposals for bills in the upcoming legislative session that would ban assault weapons, require permits to purchase a gun, and make gun manufacturers liable for negligent sales in the state of Washington. The first bill, The Firearm...
Best Hot Springs Near Washington State
Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
$50 to $1,200 The One-time Relief Payment Is Expected To Come in New Year – Are You Qualified?
The Americans will start the New Year with a new one-time relief payment worth between $50 to $1,200, but only certain people are eligible. The Washington Working Families Tax Credit provides assistance to help low-to-moderate-income Washington residents. The Earned Income Tax Credit, gives lower-income workers more money back at tax time or decreases the amount of federal taxes they credit.
Cannabis sales slow in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
New report finds data sharing with federal immigration agencies might violate Washington law
Immigrant-rights advocates are pointing to new findings by the University of Washington Center for Human Rights, raising concerns of how surveillance technology is used in Washington state. The report argues that sharing of license plate data violates the state’s Keep Washington Working Act. The University of Washington Center for...
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming soon from the state
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far
As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
