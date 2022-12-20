Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three seen 'prowling' Tangipahoa apartment complex
HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving.
WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
brproud.com
Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, 51, was identified as the victim. He was found with wounds to the head, neck and shoulder according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man arrested on aggravated assault with firearm charge
Assumption Parish Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm connected to an incident Dec. 12 near Belle Rose. According to a news release, deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael J. Muse. Deputies reportedly responded Dec. 12 to a complaint...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
theadvocate.com
Ex-inmate claims his brutal beating by a prison gang was avoidable, sues sheriff
A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help. The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was...
Louisiana man dies in head-on crash
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
WAFB.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments
Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa’s helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those...
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver. Geismar, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on LA 928 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on December 22, 2022, resulted in the death of a 62-year-old unrestrained driver from Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 22, 2022, that soon...
wbrz.com
Detectives searching for man accused of stealing vehicle in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle out of Livingston Parish. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Derrick Maurer as of Thursday. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.
Head-on collision in Ascension Parish leaves 1 driver dead
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of one of the drivers on Thursday, Dec. 22. LSP Troop A said Michael Head, 62, of Geismar, lost his life in the crash. Tpr. Christian Reed said the crash happened on...
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School's brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
wbrz.com
State Police: Man killed in head-on crash on Ascension highway Thursday afternoon
GEISMAR - A man was killed Thursday afternoon when he crashed head-on into another vehicle in Ascension Parish. According to State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 928 east of LA 74 in Geismar. It claimed the life of 62-year-old Michael Head. Troopers say Head...
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
brproud.com
Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
wbrz.com
Officials investigating fire that scorched house in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the fire at a home on Peerless Street, in a neighborhood off Plank Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find...
brproud.com
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
