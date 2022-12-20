ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for three seen 'prowling' Tangipahoa apartment complex

HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WAFB

WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
CLINTON, LA
brproud.com

Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, 51, was identified as the victim. He was found with wounds to the head, neck and shoulder according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man arrested on aggravated assault with firearm charge

Assumption Parish Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm connected to an incident Dec. 12 near Belle Rose. According to a news release, deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael J. Muse. Deputies reportedly responded Dec. 12 to a complaint...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa's helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children.
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA

