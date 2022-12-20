HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving.

TANGIPAHOA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO