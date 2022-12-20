Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem announces more Guard missions in response to storms
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced Friday the South Dakota National Guard is undertaking additional missions in response to the winter storms across South Dakota. Thursday, Gov. Noem announced that the Guard is hauling available firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
KEVN
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
National Guard to remove snow on South Dakota reservations
In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations.
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard’s mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to […]
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem appoints new Secretary of Health
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Melissa Magstadt as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health Thursday. Magstadt’s appointment will be effective on the next state work day, which will be Tuesday, Dec. 27. “Melissa has proven her ability to provide innovative and cost-effective...
kxnet.com
wnax.com
SD D.O.T. Dealing with Damage to Two I-90 Bridges
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is facing some unexpected bridge repairs. Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that two I-90 bridges were hit and damaged…. D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says it will take time to fix the bridges….. Smith says the western...
KELOLAND TV
Magstadt starts Tuesday as SD secretary of health
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed South Dakota’s next secretary of health. She is Melissa Magstadt, who currently lives in the rural Castlewood and Watertown area. The former legislator starts Tuesday, December 27. She succeeds Joan Adam, who resigned Monday. “She’s a straight shooter,” Senator Lee...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide for winter storm
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 to close from South Dakota border to Albert Lea, again
MANKATO, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Motorists are advised that I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 23, due to blizzard conditions creating blowing and drifting snow with zero visibility. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most...
dakotafreepress.com
gowatertown.net
State offices, Interstate 90 closed due to blizzard conditions
PIERRE, S.D.–Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices won’t re-open until Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the rest of...
