Read full article on original website
Related
montanaoutdoor.com
Final Spotted Bear Decision issued
Hungry Horse, MT – December 22, 2022 – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve...
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Flathead Electric Crews working to restore power in Montana cold snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Flathead Beacon
New Year’s Day 1923 in Flathead County
When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 1923, President Warren G. Harding held office, the California grizzly bear had just gone extinct and monumental changes loomed in the Flathead Valley. On Jan. 4, a newspaper in Toole County reported that for the first time, four women sat in the...
Flathead Beacon
Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief
The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
Expected severe winter weather closing schools in the Flathead
Several schools in the Flathead will be closed on Wednesday due to the expected severe winter weather.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Fairfield Sun Times
Outages reported in Flathead County as cold weather hits the state
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Electric Cooperative reported thousands in Flathead County were without power as cold temperatures swept over the state. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Flathead Electric Twitter posted crews were responding to reports of outages in Lakeside down to Rollins. As of 2:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 22,...
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
Emergency travel only advised in Lake County
Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.
South Kalispell Fire Chief offers safety tips during extreme cold
As extreme cold continues across Northwest Montana first responders are working hard in freezing conditions to help those in need.
Flathead Beacon
Worth a Thousand Words
Over coffee with a friend a few days ago, I found myself telling a story that required a photo. More specifically, I was recounting the afternoon of July 29, 2022, when I hit a pothole on Highway 93 in Elmo and required roadside assistance from Beacon staff writer Mike Kordenbrock. If July 29 in Elmo sounds familiar to you, reader, it’s because that evening, as my inoperative car sat parked on the side of the road and I waited for a heroic rescue, one of the biggest wildfires of the summer erupted mere miles behind me. Needless to say, it’s a good story, made better by the photo of my duct-taped Toyota Prius parked in front of dystopian looking smoke clouds. But, that’s not the point of this column.
Flathead Warming Center helping save lives during frigid weather
The Flathead Warming Center on North Meridian Road in Kalispell is offering shelter for people in need.
Flathead Electric Cooperative power outage repaired
Approximately 2,600 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power in the Lakeside and Rollins areas.
montanarightnow.com
Law enforcement find fentanyl pills after suspected a drug trafficker was stopped near East Glacier
BROWNING, Mont. - A suspected drug dealer and trafficker on the Blackfeet Reservation was stopped by law enforcement outside East Glacier. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports their drug unit, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a narcotics operation on the individual who was suspected of dealing and trafficking fentanyl on the reservation.
Comments / 0