Columbia Falls, MT

montanaoutdoor.com

Final Spotted Bear Decision issued

Hungry Horse, MT – December 22, 2022 – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Flathead Beacon

New Year’s Day 1923 in Flathead County

When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 1923, President Warren G. Harding held office, the California grizzly bear had just gone extinct and monumental changes loomed in the Flathead Valley. On Jan. 4, a newspaper in Toole County reported that for the first time, four women sat in the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief

The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
WHITEFISH, MT
Grist

Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?

The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Outages reported in Flathead County as cold weather hits the state

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Electric Cooperative reported thousands in Flathead County were without power as cold temperatures swept over the state. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Flathead Electric Twitter posted crews were responding to reports of outages in Lakeside down to Rollins. As of 2:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 22,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area

A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Worth a Thousand Words

Over coffee with a friend a few days ago, I found myself telling a story that required a photo. More specifically, I was recounting the afternoon of July 29, 2022, when I hit a pothole on Highway 93 in Elmo and required roadside assistance from Beacon staff writer Mike Kordenbrock. If July 29 in Elmo sounds familiar to you, reader, it’s because that evening, as my inoperative car sat parked on the side of the road and I waited for a heroic rescue, one of the biggest wildfires of the summer erupted mere miles behind me. Needless to say, it’s a good story, made better by the photo of my duct-taped Toyota Prius parked in front of dystopian looking smoke clouds. But, that’s not the point of this column.
ELMO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Law enforcement find fentanyl pills after suspected a drug trafficker was stopped near East Glacier

BROWNING, Mont. - A suspected drug dealer and trafficker on the Blackfeet Reservation was stopped by law enforcement outside East Glacier. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports their drug unit, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a narcotics operation on the individual who was suspected of dealing and trafficking fentanyl on the reservation.
BROWNING, MT

