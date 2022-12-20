Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking Mars mission comes to an end
After making groundbreaking discoveries about the mysterious interior of the red planet, the InSight lander's mission has officially ended.
What are mud volcanoes? The mysterious natural phenomenon explained
Rice farmers living in Sidoarjo Regency, Indonesia, awoke to a strange sight on May 29, 2006. The ground had ruptured overnight and was spewing out steam. In the following weeks, water, boiling-hot mud, and natural gas were added to the mixture. When the eruption intensified, mud started to spread over the fields. Alarmed residents evacuated, hoping to wait out the eruption safely.
James Webb Space Telescope meets the 7 intriguing exoplanets of TRAPPIST-1
A non-descript star, TRAPPIST-1, is host to seven Earth-size planets and the James Webb Space Telescope is giving astronomers a thrilling new view of these worlds.
10 incredible James Webb Space Telescope images reveal the wonders of the universe
It is no exaggeration to say the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) represents a new era for modern astronomy. Launched on December 25 last year and fully operational since July, the telescope offers glimpses of the universe that were inaccessible to us before. Like the Hubble Space Telescope, the JWST is in space, so it can take pictures with stunning detail free from the distortions of Earth’s atmosphere.
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
These Forgotten Nuclear Tunnel Borers Were Designed to Melt Tunnels Through the Earth
U.S. Atomic Energy CommissionLike a hot knife through butter, except the knife is heated from inside by a nuclear reactor, and the butter is the Earth's crust.
NASA gets "unusually close" look at a black hole devouring a star
What happens when a star gets too close to a black hole? "Unusually close" observations from NASA reveal just how complex and catastrophic it can be. The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said on Tuesday that multiple telescopes recently watched a massive black hole about 10 times the mass of our sun located about 250 million light-years away from Earth "tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close." It was the fifth-closest observation of such an occurrence, known as a tidal disruption event, and was first spotted on March 1, 2021.So, what exactly happened when the star and the black hole...
A 15-metric ton meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
In a large meteorite found in Somalia, scientists have discovered two minerals that don't naturally form on Earth.
You might think these animals are cute but they're amongst the deadliest on Earth
Dolphins, polar bears, and hippopotamuses are best viewed from a distance.
Discovered in the deep: the jaw-dropping gulper eel and its super-stretchy skin
Compared with the enormous size of their jaws, gulper eels (Eurypharynx pelecanoides), also known as pelican eels, have one of the tiniest skulls of any animal. The enormous jaws allow them to swallow whatever prey they happen upon in the vast space of the deep sea, where food is hard to come by.
Why the "Doomsday glacier" is melting from below
The Thwaites Ice Shelf in the Amundsen Sea is one of the biggest ice sheets in West Antarctica but it is highly unstable and disintegrating rapidly. It buttresses and braces against the mighty Thwaites glacier and slows down its rate of melting, at least on its eastern edge. This is important because the Thwaites glacier, also nicknamed the “Doomsday glacier,” has been retreating rapidly over the past 20 years and has become the largest net contributor to sea-level rise among the Antarctic glaciers.
Rare Footage of Moose Dropping Its Antlers Captured on Security Camera Goes Viral
"I knew it was rare because all my hunting friends said they've never seen it in real life, let alone being caught on video," said the homeowner who caught the viral moment on camera An Alaska family saw a "once-in-a-lifetime" sighting on their Ring camera: a moose shedding its antlers. Tyra Bogert told Today that she was at her sister's house watching TikTok videos with her niece when she got a Ring alert. To her surprise, when she opened it, she found a moose near her front door. In the...
Mars' ancient atmosphere may not have had much oxygen after all
There may have been no oxygen in the atmosphere of ancient Mars after all, a new study has found, but don't despair, there still could have been living creatures crawling on the planet.
James Webb Space Telescope spots mesmerizing wreath-like galaxy
James Webb Space Telescope has just produced one of the most detailed photos of this wreath-shaped galaxy ever seen.
Mars is a 'winter wonderland' in this frosty (and stunning) image from space
A newly released image of Mars shows an icy scene, with ribbons of red and white dancing across a frosty landscape near the planet's south pole.
Solar storm could make auroras visible from northern Maine or Michigan tonight
A slight bump in activity on the sun might make auroras shine as far south as Maine or Michigan, but that's only if observers can get around a massive winter storm in the region.
Last chance to see meteors in 2022: How to watch the Ursid meteor shower this week
The best time to see the Ursid meteor shower is before dawn on Thursday and Friday, according to Earth Sky.
The Ursid meteor shower, last 'shooting stars' of 2022, peaks tonight
The Ursid meteor shower peaks tonight (Dec. 22 into the morning of Dec. 23), offering the last shooting stars of the year.
25 breathtaking images of the northern lights
Auroras paint the skies in eerie hues of green and blue in these stunning images of the northern lights.
Pink Iguana hatchlings spotted for the first time on the Galápagos in decades
A photo released by the Galápagos National Park of a Galápagos Pink Iguana at Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island in the Galápagos archipelago in Ecuador. Galápagos National ParkOnly a few hundred of these brightly colored lizards are left on Isabela Island in the Galápagos.
