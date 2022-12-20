ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What are mud volcanoes? The mysterious natural phenomenon explained

Rice farmers living in Sidoarjo Regency, Indonesia, awoke to a strange sight on May 29, 2006. The ground had ruptured overnight and was spewing out steam. In the following weeks, water, boiling-hot mud, and natural gas were added to the mixture. When the eruption intensified, mud started to spread over the fields. Alarmed residents evacuated, hoping to wait out the eruption safely.
10 incredible James Webb Space Telescope images reveal the wonders of the universe

It is no exaggeration to say the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) represents a new era for modern astronomy. Launched on December 25 last year and fully operational since July, the telescope offers glimpses of the universe that were inaccessible to us before. Like the Hubble Space Telescope, the JWST is in space, so it can take pictures with stunning detail free from the distortions of Earth’s atmosphere.
NASA gets "unusually close" look at a black hole devouring a star

What happens when a star gets too close to a black hole? "Unusually close" observations from NASA reveal just how complex and catastrophic it can be. The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said on Tuesday that multiple telescopes recently watched a massive black hole about 10 times the mass of our sun located about 250 million light-years away from Earth "tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close." It was the fifth-closest observation of such an occurrence, known as a tidal disruption event, and was first spotted on March 1, 2021.So, what exactly happened when the star and the black hole...
Why the "Doomsday glacier" is melting from below

The Thwaites Ice Shelf in the Amundsen Sea is one of the biggest ice sheets in West Antarctica but it is highly unstable and disintegrating rapidly. It buttresses and braces against the mighty Thwaites glacier and slows down its rate of melting, at least on its eastern edge. This is important because the Thwaites glacier, also nicknamed the “Doomsday glacier,” has been retreating rapidly over the past 20 years and has become the largest net contributor to sea-level rise among the Antarctic glaciers.
Rare Footage of Moose Dropping Its Antlers Captured on Security Camera Goes Viral

"I knew it was rare because all my hunting friends said they've never seen it in real life, let alone being caught on video," said the homeowner who caught the viral moment on camera An Alaska family saw a "once-in-a-lifetime" sighting on their Ring camera: a moose shedding its antlers. Tyra Bogert told Today that she was at her sister's house watching TikTok videos with her niece when she got a Ring alert. To her surprise, when she opened it, she found a moose near her front door. In the...
