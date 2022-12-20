ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

newsnationnow.com

NYC councilman: Anti-drag protesters ‘want to silence us’

(NewsNation) — A New York City councilman has been offered official protection after his apartment was vandalized by anti-LGBTQ protesters because he attended a Drag Story Hour at the NYC Public Library. “They want us to be intimidated. They want us to go into hiding, not just me, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Nassau County bill aims to keep pols honest amid Santos scandal

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island lawmaker on Friday proposed a “Campaign Honesty Bill” that would make it illegal for political candidates and elected officials to lie about certain aspects of their backgrounds. The proposal, put forth by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), was explicitly tied in a news release to recent allegations […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Gay NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher Offered Police Protection After Home Targeted

Gay New York City council member Erik Bottcher has told The Daily Beast that Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD have offered “any and all support and protection” after his apartment building was besieged by anti-Drag Queen Story Hour protesters, and the sidewalk defaced with hateful, homophobic slurs directed against him, including “OK Groomer,” “Child Predator,” and Erik Boccher (sic) Is a Pedo Child Groomer!” Tonight the Drag Story Hour protesters came to my apartment building and gained entry. My super called the cops and two of them were arrested for trespassing. This is pure hate, unmasked. If they think...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment For Attempted Rape On Moving Subway Car

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of CHRIS TAPIA, 23, for attempting to rape a woman on a moving 4 train in Lower Manhattan. TAPIA is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Attempted Rape in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.[1]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
MANHATTAN, NY

