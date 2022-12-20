The Chiefs are home for the first time since Week 12 to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to a freezing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs (11-3) and Seahawks (7-7), former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO