ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in Christmas Eve game

The Chiefs are home for the first time since Week 12 to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to a freezing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs (11-3) and Seahawks (7-7), former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best running back room in the country in 2022, which had far more in it than just superstar Bijan Robinson. And on Friday, the Longhorns officially lost a key part of that group, in No. 2 running back, and team leader, Roschon Johnson, who officially opted out of the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, and declared for the NFL Draft.
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports

Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Report: Giants Sign Former Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto

After losing Carlos Correa abruptly to the Mets, the Giants rebounded by bringing in a different Scott Boras client. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports San Francisco is signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract. The deal has a player opt-out following year one, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Sports Illustrated Names Alabama 2023 National Recruiting Champion

There's still almost two full days remaining in the early signing period, plus National Signing Day in February still to go, but Sports Illustrated had seen enough. Thursday morning, it named the Alabama Crimson Tide the national recruiting champion for the Class of 2023. No other program was still within...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

2023 New Jersey SAF Jayden Bonsu Signs With Ohio State

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule| It's Time To Get Rid Of College Football's December Signing Period| How A 12-Team Playoff Would Have Looked Every Year Of CFP| The Ultimate Dabo Swinney Quote. Recruitment Recap: Ohio State extended a scholarship offer to Jayden Bonsu in December and...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy