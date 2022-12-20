ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’

A few moments after Jerick McKinnon returned to his locker Saturday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes approached him, ready to show him the photo. There, on Mahomes’ phone, was the snapshot of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback going airborne, parallel to the ground, for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of KC’s 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly caught a break on Thursday after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be unable to suit up for a highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup between the two rivals at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. But while the absence of an MVP candidate...
DALLAS, TX
‘Chess Match’: Bobby Wagner to Face Former Teammate Russell Wilson

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has already had two "reunion" games this year, facing his former team and division rival of the Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, twice. The veteran is now set for a third reunion, this time not with a former team but rather with an old teammate.
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC East Team Projected to Have?

The NFC East playoff picture stays interesting heading into Week 16, with a Giants win over the Commanders Sunday after the teams tied in their last matchup (which was also the last time either team played thanks to some conveniently timed byes). The Eagles slipped by the Bears to improve to 13–1 as they sail into the playoffs, while the Cowboys were put to work by the Jaguars, allowing their most points (40) since Week 12 of the 2020 season.
Raiders and Steelers Have Played Some Classics

The Las Vegas Raiders come off one miracle and head into the anniversary of another when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” on which running back Franco Harris supposedly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Is Tobias Harris Overlooked? Pistons Coach Weighs In

When the Indiana Pacers came to South Philly in October, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris deserves more credit as an offensive scorer. At the time, Harris was off to a quieter start to the year as the Sixers ran through Joel Embiid, James...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tobias Harris Pinpoints Two Factors Behind 76ers’ Recent Success

The Philadelphia 76ers came into the 2022-2023 NBA season with sky-high expectations. To say they came up short at first would be an understatement. Through the first five games of the season, the Sixers collected just one win. While the team wasn’t ready to sound the alarms, many outsiders were panicked.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Doc Rivers Reacts to 76ers’ Recent Win Streak

At the beginning of the season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that his team simply wasn’t ready to win yet. While he mentioned they could pick up victories here and there, a notable win streak wasn’t attainable until the roster started to click. Here in late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best running back room in the country in 2022, which had far more in it than just superstar Bijan Robinson. And on Friday, the Longhorns officially lost a key part of that group, in No. 2 running back, and team leader, Roschon Johnson, who officially opted out of the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, and declared for the NFL Draft.
AUSTIN, TX
PODCAST | Ranking The Most Likely Players To Be Back Next Season

James is joined by Matt Sponhour of the "Stay Hot Podcast" to help rank every Hornets player from most to least likely to be back on the team next season. With Christmas right around the corner, they also both discuss what present they would want to give the Charlotte Hornets this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports

Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in...
CHICAGO, IL
Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He’s Returning for 2023

No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words. On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023. "I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no...
SEATTLE, WA

