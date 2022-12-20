Read full article on original website
Kai Kara-France announces injury withdrawal from UFC 284 in Perth: ‘I’m gutted’
The UFC’s return to Australia has taken another hit with Kai Kara-France’s withdrawal from his planned flyweight matchup with Alex Perez. Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC) announced on Thursday that he’s suffered an injury that will prevent him from competing against Perez (23-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC) at UFC 284, which takes place Feb. 11 in Perth and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC’s Drew Dober issues respectful callout of Michael Chandler: ‘I’m ready for the violence’
UFC lightweight Drew Dober wants a shot at fellow knockout artist Michael Chandler. Fresh off his Fight of the Night knockout of Bobby Green this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 216, Dober (26-11 MMA, 13-6 UFC) called out rising contender Jalin Turner. But another name Dober would love to...
Fighters react to Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death at 45: 'Changed the landscape of the sport'
Several fighters and UFC personalities reacted to the death of former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar, who unexpectedly passed away this week for an undisclosed reason.
