The UFC’s return to Australia has taken another hit with Kai Kara-France’s withdrawal from his planned flyweight matchup with Alex Perez. Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC) announced on Thursday that he’s suffered an injury that will prevent him from competing against Perez (23-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC) at UFC 284, which takes place Feb. 11 in Perth and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

2 DAYS AGO