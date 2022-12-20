ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl

By Alex Ford
 4 days ago

She’s THAT global girl

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Brazilian bombshell Anitta brought her soul-snatching cakes to Amazon Music Live where she reminded everyone why she’s THAT global girl worthy of growing standom.

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Check out her dazzling performance of smash hit ‘Envolver’ below:

The Grammy-nominated star continues to tighten her global chokehold on Pop music with a surreal blend of sex appeal and stage presence that launched her to over 60 million Instagram followers.

Airing on Prime Video following Thursday Night Football, Amazon Music Live features live performances from music’s biggest artists including Megan Thee Stallion , Lil Wayne , and 21 Savage closing out the series on December 29th.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” said Kirdis Postelle , Global Head of Artist Marketing at Amazon Music.

“With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football—the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

In addition to hosting Amazon Music Live , 2 Chainz interviews each night’s performing artist while giving fans with unprecedented access to their favorite artists.

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Each concert will be available for fans to stream live around the world on Prime Video and will also be available to stream on-demand for a limited time.

“Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles,” said 2 Chainz.

“We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn up!”

For more info about Amazon Music Live , click here .

Bossip

Bossip

