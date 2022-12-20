ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Mass. man found guilty for role in shipping 4K kilos of cocaine across US, including to Yonkers, NYC

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIqUW_0jpNbwyD00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Massachusetts man was convicted of drug trafficking for his role in a scheme that involved the shipment of more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine to Yonkers and the Bronx, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Abel Montilla, 49, of Springfield, was a member of a drug trafficking organization that would conceal cocaine inside of custom-built furniture to ship from Puerto Rico to the continental United States, officials said.

From about Sept. 2018 to June 2019, the group concealed hundred-kilogram quantities of cocaine in about 70 custom cube-shaped coffee tables and other furniture, according to court documents.

The organization shipped about 4,000 kilos of cocaine, worth at least $120 million on the street. Eight of the shipments were sent to addresses in New York, including Yonkers and the Bronx, the total of which was about 1,704 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEKxI_0jpNbwyD00
Drugs seized by federal prosecutors during investigation of Montilla's organization. Photo credit United States Department of Justice

Montilla’s role in the scheme was to manage the recipients of the organization’s deliveries of cocaine shipments and the distribution of the cocaine concealed inside the furniture. Many times, Montilla drove straight through the night from Massachusetts to Florida to be present for a cocaine delivery. He’d then drive or fly back to Massachusetts to handle more deliveries.

“The unanimous jury verdict holds Abel Montilla accountable for his role in a widespread cocaine trafficking organization that flooded the streets with four tons of cocaine,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “Montilla was a coordinator of the drug trafficking organization who traveled around the country to manage the delivery of the organization’s cocaine-filled furniture. He now faces the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence for his crime.”

A jury found Montilla guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute narcotics. He faces life in prison with a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
KRMG

NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally

NEW YORK — (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fourth suspect nabbed in shooting of NYC man during motorcycle sale

A fourth suspect has been busted in the broad-daylight fatal shooting of a man during a Bronx motorcycle sale, cops say.  Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with murder more than seven months after Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was shot in the head at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, authorities said.  Hernandez of Spring Valley in Rockland County had driven to the Bronx on May 18 with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace, authorities said.  The victim was blasted in the head around 3:40 p.m. and rushed to Lincoln...
BRONX, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Will Incarcerated people at the Rikers Island FREEZE this Christmas?

On this day when Governor Hochul declares New York to be in a state of emergency due to the expected frigid weather, I wonder what preparations are being made for the thousands of incarcerated people at the Rikers Island jail complex. It’s expected to feel like 20 below tonight and Rikers, with its broken windows and being on the water will feel more like 30 below. These kinds of temperatures should concern the Department of Corrections and Commissioner Molina enough to be proactive in providing thermal underwear, socks, sweatshirts and heavy jackets. With each incarcerated person costing $500,000 each, surely there is money in the budget to provide for warmth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SoJO 104.9

2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl

Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl. 35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
NEWARK, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy