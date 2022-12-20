Milano and Phillips practice, but Morse and Basham do not

Orchard Park, NY (WGR550) - The Buffalo Bills started the practice week seeing some good news with both defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Matt Milano on the field for the first day of preparation for the Chicago Bears.

Center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham, however, did not practice. Morse remains in the league's concussion protocol while Basham is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Bears held a walk-through practice and provided an estimated injury report, but listed six players as non-participants.

The two teams play Saturday at 1 PM ET at Soldier Field in Chicago.

