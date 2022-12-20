ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Samsung has recalled about 663,500 washing machines due to a fire hazard, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission. The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and other appliance retailers across the nation, as well as from Samsung.com, between June 2021 and December 2022, for $900 to $1,500.

1 DAY AGO