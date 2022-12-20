Read full article on original website
ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Samsung has recalled about 663,500 washing machines due to a fire hazard, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission. The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and other appliance retailers across the nation, as well as from Samsung.com, between June 2021 and December 2022, for $900 to $1,500.
Samsung is recalling about 663,000 top-loading washing machines that can overheat and pose a fire hazard, the appliance company said on Thursday. The company has received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire" connected with the washers, 10 of which resulted in property damage. In addition, three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation, Samsung said.
