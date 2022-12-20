ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Trial dates set for man charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. — Trial dates have been set for the 27-year-old man charged in a deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit.

Daemon Hanna, of Beloit, faces a single felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the March 30, 2021, shooting that killed 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson.

Online court records show jury selection is now set for June 12, 2023, in Hanna’s case, with a jury trial beginning that day and scheduled to run through June 16.

RELATED: Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips

Police arrested Hanna in late July. Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles credited the community’s willingness to provide information in the case with helping them take Hanna into custody.

