Auburn football gets two juco commits in OT Izavion Miller, DL Quientrail Jamison-Travis

AUBURN — Since becoming Auburn's footbal l coach last month, Hugh Freeze has received commitments from high school recruits, players in the transfer portal and the juco ranks.

The Tigers saw two juco players − offensive tackle Izavion Miller and defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis − commit Tuesday evening. Miller previously committed to Ole Miss, but decommitted Monday and flipped to Auburn a day later.

He's tabbed as the No. 11 juco player in the country and the fourth-best offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite .

When Miller committed to Ole Miss in July, Jake Thornton was the offensive line coach in Oxford. Freeze reportedly hired Thornton earlier this month to the same job at Auburn. Miller tagged Thornton in his Twitter post committing to the Tigers.

Miller is listed at 6-foot-6, 320-pounds and is coming from Southwest Mississippi Community College, which is located in Summit, Mississippi. He had other Power 5 offers from Mississippi State and Illinois.

Quientrail Jamison-Travis is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from Iowa Western Community College who had offers from Nebraska, West Virginia, Minnesota and UAB, among others.

He's ranked as the No. 18 overall juco player in the country and the fifth-best defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite .

Auburn offered Jamison-Travis on Nov. 10, a couple of weeks before Freeze and new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett were hired. He had offers from other programs dating back to August.

Jamison-Travis just finished his third season at Iowa Western. He appeared in 12 games in 2022 and registered 45 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the way to the Division I NJCAA National Football Championship.

Iowa Western defeated Hutchinson Community College 31-0 in the title game; Jamison-Travis had 2.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles.

He's originally from Minnesota and went to North Community High School in Minneapolis.

