Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!
CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Another frigid night, warmer next week
SATURDAY: We will start frigid again. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the single digits and low teens with wind chills below 0°. Winds will be lighter and temperatures will be warmer Saturday afternoon. Locations north of I-40 will get into the upper 20s while folks south of...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Arctic outbreak arrives Thursday with snow, wind
THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or two will be possible during the morning. But most precipitation will hold off until midday. Temperatures climb into the mid-40s as this Arctic cold front approaches. Once it arrives, it brings major changes. The...
Dangerous winter weather means list of precautions for home & travel in Arkansas
Today is December 22nd, the official first day of Winter, and it showed up ready to work. Arkansas has a hazardous weather outlook, the chance of snow in places, and a wind chill warning. Here’s the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock:. The Hazardous Weather...
Todd Yakoubian shows Arkansans how to make their own snow
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Todd Yakoubian or Jack Frost gives an update on what the weather will be looking like this Christmas and shows us how he makes it snow. It is extremely cold in Arkansas but that does not mean that there cannot be some fun. Todd has...
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm
Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
Thousands of Arkansans without power after winter weather; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following the frigid temperatures and winter weather that hit the state throughout Thursday. As of noon., more than 11,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the frigid weather. The...
How cold weather affects pets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Entergy working to restore power for thousands of Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Around 12,000 homes in Arkansas were left without power after a winter storm swept through the state. Entergy spokesperson, Matt Ramsey said their crews have been working to restore power. "We're out here day and night to make sure everyone can get their power on...
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures
Cold temperatures are on the way, and prepping your home for the winter weather is very important.
Arkansas doctor talks about how to treat frostbite amid cold front
ROGERS, Ark. — Dr. Hugh Jackson with Mercy NWA is stressing the importance of people taking the cold and snow seriously. Jackson says people misjudging the conditions is a common mistake he sees during severe weather. An example he says is people thinking they don't need to layer up because they won't be outside for long. It doesn't take long for people to get frostbite, and he says hot water isn't the cure.
Arkansas Department of Transportation urges drivers to prepare for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansans prepare their homes and cars for winter weather, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to make sure roads are safe. “You know the temperatures are dropping so we've been able to plan for this for a couple of days,” ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker said.
