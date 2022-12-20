ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!

CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Todd Yakoubian shows Arkansans how to make their own snow

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Todd Yakoubian or Jack Frost gives an update on what the weather will be looking like this Christmas and shows us how he makes it snow. It is extremely cold in Arkansas but that does not mean that there cannot be some fun. Todd has...
ARKANSAS STATE
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm

Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
KATV

Entergy working to restore power for thousands of Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Around 12,000 homes in Arkansas were left without power after a winter storm swept through the state. Entergy spokesperson, Matt Ramsey said their crews have been working to restore power. "We're out here day and night to make sure everyone can get their power on...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week

The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas doctor talks about how to treat frostbite amid cold front

ROGERS, Ark. — Dr. Hugh Jackson with Mercy NWA is stressing the importance of people taking the cold and snow seriously. Jackson says people misjudging the conditions is a common mistake he sees during severe weather. An example he says is people thinking they don't need to layer up because they won't be outside for long. It doesn't take long for people to get frostbite, and he says hot water isn't the cure.
ARKANSAS STATE
ARKANSAS STATE

