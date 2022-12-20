Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Family of slain grandmother still pleading for answers, justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken family is still pleading for answers in the vicious stabbing death of their loved one. It's a story ABC 6 has been following since late October. Fifty-eight-year old Lisa Rocker was found dead in her southeast Columbus home on Oct. 26. Loved ones...
WSYX ABC6
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
WSYX ABC6
Kason Thomas Found: What's next for AMBER Alert suspect Nalah Jackson?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected kidnapper Nalah Jackson could be appearing before a judge in Indianapolis on Saturday. Then she will be extradited back to Ohio, if she doesn't fight it. Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas in Columbus on Monday night, triggering...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
WSYX ABC6
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
WSYX ABC6
Weather doesn't stop Columbus shoppers from picking up last minute Christmas items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brutally cold weather came during the busiest shopping week of the year, but it did not seem to stop Columbus shoppers from picking up their last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve Eve. ABC6 /FOX28 met dozens of shoppers who braved the elements to get to the...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kenny and Benjamin Button from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center brought two pups to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. This Great Dane is around 3 years old and is a gentle giant! He loves and enjoys everyone. He will require exercise. Benjamin Button. He is...
WSYX ABC6
Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
WSYX ABC6
Ahead of 'unique and dangerous storm,' Governor urges holiday revelers to avoid travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Speaking from Ohio’s Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Mike DeWine described the impending winter storm poised to hit the state as “unique and dangerous,” and it threatened to spoil holiday travel. DeWine, appearing with the directors of the Dept. of Transportation, Emergency Management,...
WSYX ABC6
Preparing for the artic blast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
WSYX ABC6
Police search for victims of Gahanna porch pirate
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna Police said they identified the man seen on doorbell cam video stealing packages from a front porch. In a video posted to Facebook, a blue car is seen pulling up to a house. A man gets out, runs to the porch, grabs the packages then runs back to the car.
WSYX ABC6
Flight delays reported at John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Flight delays are being reported at a crowded John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. ABC 6 reporter Lu Ann Stoia was among hopeful travelers packed in slow-moving lines Thursday morning, hoping to head west for the holiday. "Visions of sugar plums and the San Diego...
WSYX ABC6
Alert Levels: What do they mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During winter weather, local law enforcement often issue a snow emergency level, to warn drivers about road conditions. But what do those different levels actually mean?. Snow level emergency classifications, according to Ohio.gov:. LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Brutal cold, strong winds continue Saturday
Level 2: Coshocton, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Licking, Knox, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Union. Level 1: Athens, Morgan, Noble, Vinton. Also, in Franklin County, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect...
WSYX ABC6
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
WSYX ABC6
ODOT Columbus crews prepare to battle icy road conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ODOT Columbus said they would have about 250 crews out on the roads by midnight and drivers would stay out all day Friday and into the morning on Saturday. Temperatures took a big drop within hours, leading to a flash freeze across Central Ohio, creating...
WSYX ABC6
Hardware stores busy with customers ahead of winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Central Ohio bracing for a blast from mother nature, families are stocking up on winter essentials in order to stay safe during the storm. Beechwold Hardware is helping customers prepare. "With an impending ice storm or snow, we usually see an uptick yeah." Patrick...
WSYX ABC6
Weather Live Blog: Separate crashes cause closures on I-70, I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bookmark this page to follow all the weather updates and developments throughout the day. 9:06 a.m. -- Interstate 70 West is closed beyond SR-310 (Etna/Pataskala) following a crash. Also, the right shoulder of Interstate 71 South beyond Gemini Place to Polaris Parkway is closed following another crash.
WSYX ABC6
'Stay in, stay safe,' Union Co. Sheriff sends warning during Level 3 snow emergency
UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton placed Union County under a Level 3 snow emergency on Friday. At Level 3, all roads in the county are closed except for non-emergency personnel. "The 40-45 mph winds are making the condition difficult for our snow plow teams,"...
Comments / 0