Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

Police make arrest in November homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford

Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
STAFFORD, VA
ffxnow.com

Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested

A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old

UPDATE: Ashley Yaeni Lara Villanueva has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Ashley Yaeni Lara Villanueva, a missing 12-year-old from Wheaton. Ashley was last seen on Thursday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
WUSA9

Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Alexandria teen death in West End ruled a homicide

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has officially upgraded a “suspicious death” investigation to a homicide and said the victim was a local teenager. Police responded to a call for service at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the 5500 block of Ascot Court. “Responding officers located a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

