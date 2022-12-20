Read full article on original website
Related
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23. On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
fredericksburg.today
Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford
Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
ffxnow.com
Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested
A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
DC men arrested for carjacking in Prince George’s County; guns recovered
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place. The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. […]
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home. The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: Ashley Yaeni Lara Villanueva has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Ashley Yaeni Lara Villanueva, a missing 12-year-old from Wheaton. Ashley was last seen on Thursday,...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
WTOP
Fairfax police chief talks about Tysons arrest, domestic crimes and dept.’s future
A Virginia police chief credited the “good police work” of members of Fairfax and Arlington county police departments, which led to the arrest of two suspects at a busy Virginia shopping mall. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis told WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast that an off-duty Arlington police...
alxnow.com
Police: Alexandria teen death in West End ruled a homicide
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has officially upgraded a “suspicious death” investigation to a homicide and said the victim was a local teenager. Police responded to a call for service at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the 5500 block of Ascot Court. “Responding officers located a...
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Comments / 0