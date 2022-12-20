Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Crews issue speed, vehicle restrictions on major interstates, roads
Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing several local road restrictions as crews battle this severe winter storm. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and commercial lanes are one lane only on the following interstates:. Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the...
WYTV.com
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman that has since reopened. Both a semi truck and its trailer rolled over around noon on Tippecanoe Road just south of US 224, according to a Facebook post from the Boardman Township Police Department.
WYTV.com
Earthquake recorded in Ohio
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WKBN) – An earthquake was recorded in Ohio Thursday morning. According to a press release from the USGS, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred Thursday around 3:30 a.m. The report said that the earthquake was 3.6 miles SSW of Fostoria and 11.6 miles ENE of Findlay. The earthquake...
WYTV.com
YARS selected as preferred base for C-130J aircraft
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 2,000 people work at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, home of eight of the C-130Hs that can often be seen flying over Youngstown. On Thursday, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced the news so many people, including those working there, have been waiting for. Kendall has selected Youngstown as the preferred location to replace the C-130Hs with eight new, high-tech C-130Js.
WYTV.com
Local sheriff’s office awarded $100K for crime scene training, equipment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that 13 Ohio law enforcement agencies, including one local agency, will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office will receive over $100,000 to...
