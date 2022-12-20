YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 2,000 people work at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, home of eight of the C-130Hs that can often be seen flying over Youngstown. On Thursday, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced the news so many people, including those working there, have been waiting for. Kendall has selected Youngstown as the preferred location to replace the C-130Hs with eight new, high-tech C-130Js.

