Leaker Details Major Camera Improvements Coming To Google Pixel 8 Lineup

Google's latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro — were released in October 2022. We also know that these phones largely featured incremental upgrades over the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Among the most noticeable changes to the Pixel 7 lineup included subtle modifications to the design, a newer/faster Tensor G2 processor, better displays, and improvements to the camera software and algorithm — especially in terms of video quality.
The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives

If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
Surface Pro 9 Review: Arrested Development

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Surface Pro 9 comes with a whole host of questions a reviewer has to ask. Am I reviewing a laptop? Am I reviewing a tablet? What happens if it's good at one thing, but not the other? None of these are original thoughts, mind you. They've been asked since the original Surface came out nine generations ago. So where are we today?
How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones

Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
Tech That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond

The idea of 3D-printed meat, implants to fix paralysis or artificially grown body parts were once the realm of science fiction, but recent scientific developments mean that what was once just fantasy is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. New discoveries are being made every month, and 2022 has been an exceptionally exciting year for cutting-edge tech. Many of these new technologies address humanity's most pressing issues, like the climate crisis, energy crisis, or food shortages, but there are some that are just plain cool, too.
Settings On Your iPhone That Are Ruining Your Experience

The iPhone isn't the only name in the smartphone game but it's certainly one of the biggest. It's practically the poster child for the smartphone generation and a big part of the reason why is consistency. Even as Apple's flagship device has evolved over time, iPhone users always know what they're going to get. Smooshed inside a machine little bigger than a pack of cards are technologies capable of granting access to all of the world's knowledge and an open line of communication to just about anywhere on Earth.
The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy

Android lets you back up your phone's data quickly so you can restore it when upgrading your phone or switching devices. You can create backups of your photos, videos, files, call logs, texts, apps, and device preferences. But even if you haven't created backups, switching devices doesn't mean you have to lose any data whatsoever.
Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras

Mobile photography has always been a controversial topic among photographers. While many folks welcome new technology and a new medium — evidenced by countless guides on taking the best smartphone photos — some old-school photographers are hesitant to embrace the format with open arms. Now that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, we all have instant access to a camera at a moment's notice. And, thanks to ever-changing advancements in tech, we see improvements in resolution, zoom, and shooting modes with the release of every hot new phone. Still, there are shortfalls. No matter how much the smartphone evolves, there remain things it simply cannot do — or do particularly well.
Here's How To Use The Do Not Disturb Feature On Your Apple Watch

Apple Watch is an excellent companion for your iPhone. It acts as an activity tracker and a compact smart device that keeps you updated about what is happening in your digital world. The device has a built-in microphone and speaker system to inform users about notifications. It also has a Taptic Engine that vibrates to provide additional feedback. However, there are times when you don't want your Apple Watch to disturb you with a social media notification or a call alert.
