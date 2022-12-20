Read full article on original website
Related
Lenovo's Newest Chromebook And Tablet Are Affordable Apple Alternatives
Lenovo has introduced several new models ahead of CES, including an Android tablet and Chromebook, both targeting buyers who have modest needs and budgets.
Leaker Details Major Camera Improvements Coming To Google Pixel 8 Lineup
Google's latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro — were released in October 2022. We also know that these phones largely featured incremental upgrades over the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Among the most noticeable changes to the Pixel 7 lineup included subtle modifications to the design, a newer/faster Tensor G2 processor, better displays, and improvements to the camera software and algorithm — especially in terms of video quality.
The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives
If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
Huge Google Pixel Leak Spills Android Roadmap Secrets Through 2025
Google has big plans for the Pixel series, including everything from the anticipated Pixel foldable to the elimination of yearly A-series variants.
Blackmagic's Powerful Video Editing Tool DaVinci Resolve Now Supports Apple iPads
The excellent DaVinci Resolve editing software is finally coming to M1 and M2 iPads, bringing high quality video editing and post-production on the go.
The Next Google Chrome Update Could Be Here Soon, With A Long Overdue Feature
Chrome has a couple of major enhancements coming in version 110 As a result, it will be rolling out the new features a week ahead of time in a limited release.
Surface Pro 9 Review: Arrested Development
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Surface Pro 9 comes with a whole host of questions a reviewer has to ask. Am I reviewing a laptop? Am I reviewing a tablet? What happens if it's good at one thing, but not the other? None of these are original thoughts, mind you. They've been asked since the original Surface came out nine generations ago. So where are we today?
How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones
Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
Easy Tricks To Fix An Android Fingerprint Scanner That Isn't Working
Has your phone's fingerprint scanner decided that you aren't really you? Try some tips to improve your Android phone's fingerprint scanner accuracy.
Garmin Venu Sq2 Review: Smartwatch Battery For Days
The Garmin Venu Sq2 is a highly decent smartwatch with a battery that lasts so long, it'll make you forget that you're wearing a smartwatch.
You Can Check Your Beats Headphones Battery Life On iPhone. Here's How
Beats headphones provide an unparalleled experience. But running out of juice just when you need them can be devastating. Use this feature to track the battery.
Tech That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond
The idea of 3D-printed meat, implants to fix paralysis or artificially grown body parts were once the realm of science fiction, but recent scientific developments mean that what was once just fantasy is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. New discoveries are being made every month, and 2022 has been an exceptionally exciting year for cutting-edge tech. Many of these new technologies address humanity's most pressing issues, like the climate crisis, energy crisis, or food shortages, but there are some that are just plain cool, too.
Settings On Your iPhone That Are Ruining Your Experience
The iPhone isn't the only name in the smartphone game but it's certainly one of the biggest. It's practically the poster child for the smartphone generation and a big part of the reason why is consistency. Even as Apple's flagship device has evolved over time, iPhone users always know what they're going to get. Smooshed inside a machine little bigger than a pack of cards are technologies capable of granting access to all of the world's knowledge and an open line of communication to just about anywhere on Earth.
The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy
Android lets you back up your phone's data quickly so you can restore it when upgrading your phone or switching devices. You can create backups of your photos, videos, files, call logs, texts, apps, and device preferences. But even if you haven't created backups, switching devices doesn't mean you have to lose any data whatsoever.
Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras
Mobile photography has always been a controversial topic among photographers. While many folks welcome new technology and a new medium — evidenced by countless guides on taking the best smartphone photos — some old-school photographers are hesitant to embrace the format with open arms. Now that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, we all have instant access to a camera at a moment's notice. And, thanks to ever-changing advancements in tech, we see improvements in resolution, zoom, and shooting modes with the release of every hot new phone. Still, there are shortfalls. No matter how much the smartphone evolves, there remain things it simply cannot do — or do particularly well.
Here's How To Use The Do Not Disturb Feature On Your Apple Watch
Apple Watch is an excellent companion for your iPhone. It acts as an activity tracker and a compact smart device that keeps you updated about what is happening in your digital world. The device has a built-in microphone and speaker system to inform users about notifications. It also has a Taptic Engine that vibrates to provide additional feedback. However, there are times when you don't want your Apple Watch to disturb you with a social media notification or a call alert.
Settings On Your Nintendo Switch That Are Ruining Your Experience
Either you've had your Nintendo Switch for a while or you just got one as a gift for Christmas from Santa -- either way, it's time to change some settings.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup Could Launch A Week Earlier Than Expected
We're only a couple of months away from Samsung's next Unpacked event. Two leakers may have revealed the precise date for the Galaxy S23 announcement.
What To Do If Your Android Phone Won't Charge
Your Android smartphone could have the largest battery available and support fast charging speeds, but neither will matter if it won't charge.
SlashGear
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0