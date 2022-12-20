Read full article on original website
World Cup final referee reveals Lionel Messi thanks and Kylian Mbappe hug
The Polish official, 41, certainly had his hands full during Sunday's vintage final in Qatar, awarding three penalties and booking eight players before Argentina won in a shoot-out.
Girl, 9, Dragged into River by Crocodile Survives by Hitting It in Face
The girl was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Crocodiles are thought to kill around 1,000 people each year, with the Nile crocodile being the most deadly.
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
ClutchPoints
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
hotnewhiphop.com
Salt Bae Banned From 2023 L.A. Rolling Loud After World Cup
Rolling Loud (jokingly) bans Salt Bae from their L.A. festival in March. Salt Bae’s faced extensive backlash since the World Cup. Now, one of hip-hop’s premium festivals is banning him from attending their upcoming L.A. event. Rolling Loud issued a statement on Friday announcing the ban of the...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina
An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th
Argentina may have won the 2022 World Cup but it was not enough to see Lionel Messi and Co reach first place in the FIFA Men's World Rankings.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
NBC Sports
Mai Mihara, whose career could have ended in a hospital, rises to the top of figure skating
Mai Mihara did not make Japan’s figure skating team for either of the last two Olympics. Her lone world championships appearance was six seasons ago. At one point, she went 20 months between competitions. She began this year without a top-level victory since 2017. She will end it undefeated...
Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes
Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
Emi Martinez set to miss Aston Villa vs Liverpool on Boxing Day as Argentina ace yet to return from wild World Cup party
EMI MARTINEZ looks set to miss Aston Villa's Boxing Day clash against Liverpool as he is yet to return from Argentina. The goalkeeper has been at the centre of wild World Cup celebrations following the penalty shootout win over France on Sunday. Martinez, 30, was due to hold talks with...
FIFA Investigating Salt Bae's Qatar 2022 Pitch Invasion That Led To Celebrity Chef Touching And Kissing World Cup Trophy
Salt Bae hijacking Argentina's celebrations became a trending topic on social media, thrusting it onto the sports news agenda.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa investigating Salt Bae's 'undue access' to pitch after final
Fifa is investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae and a number of other people gained "undue access" to the pitch at the end of the World Cup final in Qatar. Salt Bae, the Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the World Cup trophy while celebrating with Argentina players after their win over France.
A judge ordered an airline to pay for therapy for a plus-size passenger who was stopped from taking her economy seat, reports say
A Sao Paolo judge told Qatar Airways to pay model Juliana Nehme about $3,700 for therapy sessions after she was blocked from a flight last month.
