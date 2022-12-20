ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol collects over 400 toys through ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol dropped off toys collected from their ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive.

Over 400 toys were collected and will be available to local families in need through Unity Shoppe.

“We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but by helping those in need,” said CHP Spokesperson Jonathan Gutierrez.

Toys collected were gathered from 6 main locations including the neighborhood Walgreens and Rite Aid.

News Channel 3-12

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

