Ezra Miller From Childhood To The Flash
Until recently, Ezra Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) was best known for their role as Barry Allen aka The Flash in the DC Universe, but they are perhaps currently better known for their erratic behavior, leading to negative press, general concern for their well-being, and legal woes. Before the recent controversies and allegations (via Vulture), Miller was highly regarded for their dramatic acting skills and held up as a queer icon because of their outspoken representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the entertainment industry. Miller has also delighted fans with their irreverent red-carpet style and intrigued us with their free-spirited persona.
Rumor Report: Is Gal Gadot Mounting A Fast & Furious Comeback In Fast X?
Hard to believe, but the "Fast & Furious" franchise plans to hit next year with an impressive tenth entry. Titled "Fast X," the upcoming movie is currently scheduled for a May 19, 2023, release date. And with a planned "Fast & Furious 11" to soon follow and ultimately wrap everything up, "Fast X" will mark the beginning of the last race for the main series. Unfortunately, the journey to get there hasn't been without its share of headaches. Hurdles during production have included Justin Lin leaving the director's chair and the film's car stunts sparking outrage among some Los Angeles residents.
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Charlie Cox Doesn't Take The Excitement For His Daredevil Return Lightly
Netflix canceled its original "Daredevil" TV series in 2018 after three seasons, bringing Daredevil's MCU story to a temporary end. Over the course of those three seasons as well as on sister series "The Defenders," "Stardust" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Charlie Cox portrays the titular Daredevil. Of course, after the show's cancellation and the advent of Disney+ as the definitive platform for Marvel TV shows, Cox's future in the MCU became unclear, as the somewhat self-contained Netflix Marvel canon went largely unacknowledged by Disney's mainline Marvel properties.
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Didn't Hide The Script's Secrets From The Cast
Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" – the highly anticipated standalone sequel to 2019's acclaimed whodunnit "Knives Out" — has just about reached its release date, as it will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, December 23. The follow-up sees Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising his role from the first film) traveling to Greece after receiving an invitation from billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who is hosting a lavish murder mystery party for his group of friends. Before long an actual murder occurs, and Benoit Blanc must solve the case before the killer potentially strikes again. Alongside Craig and Norton, the ensemble cast consists of Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.
The Studio Ghibli Easter Egg Fans Think They Found In Spirited Away
You'd be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn't at least have a passing knowledge of Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli who has worked in animation for over 40 years and has 11 feature-length animated films to his name. Considered a masterful storyteller and animator, Miyazaki is held in high regard by film critics and analysts alike, with the BBC dubbing him "the godfather of animation in Japan." With his reputation extending far beyond his home country, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even presented him with an Honorary Award in 2014. His films have consistently earned critical acclaim and financial success, but most critics and fans agree that the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away" is possibly his greatest film.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
The Ending Of The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
With the release of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," Netflix has revealed even more of the universe surrounding the titular mutated monster-hunters, and it's as dark, bloody, brutal, and paradoxically full of song as the core series, "The Witcher." No, it doesn't feature any of Henry Cavill's Geralt (though neither will the main series, soon enough), but it does assemble its own cast of misfits, monsters, and otherwise mistreated mortals. Set roughly 1,200 years before the events of "The Witcher" and "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," the new miniseries takes fans back to the early days of the Continent, before the Conjunction of the Spheres littered it with a menagerie of mythical creatures, and therefore before the need for Witchers.
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
House Of Cards Went About Two Seasons Too Long, According To Fans
The legacy of Netflix's "House of Cards" is a tricky one. Once the flagship series of the world's first earnest streaming platform, the show slowly devolved from an arrestingly bleak depiction of Washington politics to a soapy melodrama that failed to match real-world intrigue. The final nails in its coffin were the 2017 child sexual assault allegations against leading man Kevin Spacey, which ultimately forced the series to awkwardly resolve a convoluted plot without its central character (via People). In its earlier, simpler days, however, it was regarded as a harbinger of what streamers could do for prestige television.
The Unfilmed Twins Scene In Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Would Have Made A Great Callback For Mothra's Return
When "Godzilla," ("Gojira" in Japan) premiered on Japanese cinema screens in 1954, the world was introduced to what would become its most popular kaiju, or giant monster, in entertainment. Thanks to the popularity of that film, numerous sequels were commissioned by Toho Studios that allowed more giant creatures to join the giant radioactive lizard in battle. Godzilla has encountered many enemies over the years, but kaiju like King Ghidorah, Biollante, and Mechagodzilla still stand out. And then there is Mothra, a gigantic caterpillar-turned-moth with the power to cocoon her opponents and immobilize them with the powerful winds generated from her wings. She also holds the distinction of being the first female monster in the "Godzilla" franchise, and later earned the moniker of "Queen of the Monsters" to Godzilla's king.
Now That Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Out, What Do Those Future Titles Mean?
After fifteen years of waiting, James Cameron has finally brought audiences back to the land of Pandora. Shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues Cameron's most ambitious and visually groundbreaking cinematic project, setting the stage for a bevy of sequels that could see as many as five future installments. Yes, that means Cameron has plans for "Avatar" 6 and 7.
The Simpsons Character Harry Shearer Hated Voicing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Harry Shearer will always be the man who gave "The Simpsons" some of the series' most well-known voices. It seems quite appropriate for a man who, as a child, was a friend of the great "man of a thousand voices," Mel Blanc (via Ultimate Classic Rock). Though, funnily enough, it seems that Shearer didn't learn much in the way of doing voices for him.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid
With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
Charlie Hunnam Is Aware His Clothing Choices On Sons Of Anarchy Were Controversial
Wardrobe is a major aspect of any film or television show, with the costumes helping to bring characters to life. FX's hit drama "Sons of Anarchy" is certainly no exception. From the leather jackets of Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal) to SAMCRO's patch-covered vests, much work went into giving everyone the perfect biker look.
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
Why Adam Milligan From Supernatural Looks So Familiar
Fans of "Supernatural" will recall the character Adam Milligan, one of the series' biggest plot twists: the Winchester brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) half-brother. Born to John Winchester (Dean Morgan) and Kate Milligan (Dedee Pfeiffer), after Kate took care of John following a ghoul attack, Adam grew up with limited interaction from John. While the elder Winchester came by sometimes, it wasn't enough for Adam to call him his father, which explains why Sam and Dean didn't know of his existence until he appeared in the show's fourth season.
What Has Mark Sheppard Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
The ending of the hit CW show "Supernatural" left a gaping hole in not only the hearts of fans but also in the hearts of the actors. Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, responsible for playing Dean and Sam Winchester respectively, have each pursued different projects since, but still maintain the brotherly bond they developed while on the demon-fighting show for fifteen years. While the Winchester brothers are front and center in "Supernatural", there tons of other characters and actors who also said some sad goodbyes to the show and the adventures involved. Whether they were present for a few seasons, or just a few episodes, "Supernatural" is well known for its endless onslaught of guest stars playing either victims, demons, witches, vampires, or whatever other fantasy adversaries the Winchesters had to face that season.
Stranger Things' Matthew Modine Believes Dr. Brenner Just Wanted To Be A Father To Eleven
When Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" was released, audiences were holding their collective breaths. Fans were eager after having done their homework by rewatching the first three seasons to be ready for another installment in Hawkins. It was finally time to return, to see what had happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the rest of the gang.
