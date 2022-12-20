When "Godzilla," ("Gojira" in Japan) premiered on Japanese cinema screens in 1954, the world was introduced to what would become its most popular kaiju, or giant monster, in entertainment. Thanks to the popularity of that film, numerous sequels were commissioned by Toho Studios that allowed more giant creatures to join the giant radioactive lizard in battle. Godzilla has encountered many enemies over the years, but kaiju like King Ghidorah, Biollante, and Mechagodzilla still stand out. And then there is Mothra, a gigantic caterpillar-turned-moth with the power to cocoon her opponents and immobilize them with the powerful winds generated from her wings. She also holds the distinction of being the first female monster in the "Godzilla" franchise, and later earned the moniker of "Queen of the Monsters" to Godzilla's king.

