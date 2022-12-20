Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday displays light up LarkspurNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
The Story of the Frozen Five and the Centennial NYE Fireworks Display From Pikes PeakColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area. Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs. As fire crews...
KKTV
Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon. This happened on south Sierra Madre street. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News it was caused by chimney remnants being set on the home’s front porch. Lt. Andrew Cooper with CSFD tells...
KKTV
Crews battle structure fire and freezing temps in Cimarron Hills Friday east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - During freezing temperatures, firefighters battled a structure fire in Cimarron Hills on Friday. Just before noon the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced there was a “working structure fire” in the 7000 block of White Mountain Dr. The neighborhood is just south of Omaha Boulevard.
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.
KKTV
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
KKTV
Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Friday night in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a all at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near I-25 close to Dorchester Park. The driver involved stayed at the scene. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
KKTV
Freezing temperatures turn deadly in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (12/24)- Colorado Springs Police say the second man in the hospital has died Saturday due to exposure to freezing temperatures. Colorado Spring police are reporting that one person has died from exposure to the freezing temperatures and another is in the hospital. They say the man found dead was near a transformer, likely trying to get warm. The man in the hospital was found near a homeless camp.
Subzero temperatures leave 1 dead, one hospitalized from exposure
The arctic temperatures from this week's winter storm appear to have caused at least one death on Thursday and left a man fighting for his life at a local hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers found the body of an apparently homeless...
KKTV
WATCH - NORAD volunteers work to track Santa
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Just over a month after the tragedy at Club Q, members of the Colorado Springs community gathered on Christmas Eve to honor the lives lost. Warmer for our Christmas Weekend!. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM MST. KKTV 11 News at 10...
KRDO
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
Pedestrian hit crossing South Nevada Avenue near I-25
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was hit crossing South Nevada Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 6:30 p.m., CSPD responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue. After the arrival of emergency and medical crews, the pedestrian was taken […]
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Famous restaurant Casa Bonita to reopen in May 2023
11 News's Lindsey Grewe shares the history of a beloved Christmas tradition. 'I got evicted so I had nowhere to go so here I am,' Warming shelters reach capacity and temperatures continue to drop. A look at the road conditions in Colorado Springs Thursday night from the 11 Breaking Weather...
kubcgold.com
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado
When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
KKTV
Club Q holds Christmas Eve memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just over a month after the tragedy at Club Q, members of the Colorado Springs community gathered on Christmas Eve to honor the lives lost. People gathered outside of the club Saturday night to sing Christmas songs in honor of and share memories of Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump and Daniel Aston.
KKTV
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the...
Comments / 0