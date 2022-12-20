Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
WYTV.com
Valley mall employees serving last-minute shoppers
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eastwood Mall was packed Christmas Eve with last-minute shoppers finding something special for their loved ones. Workers at the mall told First News that despite having to work during the holidays, they enjoy being part of the festive spirit. For many workers at Eastwood...
WYTV.com
Poland business owner sees more local shopping
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
WYTV.com
Last-minute shoppers scramble to the Eastwood Mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people stayed home, stayed warm and watched TV all day Friday. But, the stores were open to give last-minute shoppers a chance. We found there were plenty of people taking advantage of the situation. Conditions were tough — freezing cold, windy, blowing snow —...
WYTV.com
Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite parking bans and many businesses and churches canceling services, one local concert went on as planned Friday night. At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place. When we stopped by around 5:30 p.m., The Goners, a band made...
WYTV.com
How trains under trees became tradition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track. Trains have been associated with Christmas for generations. Even movies...
WYTV.com
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
WYTV.com
Local tow trucks rescue stuck drivers
(WKBN) – A local towing company says their drivers stayed busy Friday morning as drivers battled through their commute. Ludt’s Towing had five to six trucks out on the road. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the phones were ringing off the hook, mostly for drivers who spun...
WYTV.com
Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
WYTV.com
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
(WKBN)- Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm. As of 5:20 p.m., 52 people are without power in Mahoning County, according to FirstEnergy’s website. There were over 1,400 outages in the county but FirstEnergy made repairs. A transformer blew early Thursday morning on...
WYTV.com
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman that has since reopened. Both a semi truck and its trailer rolled over around noon on Tippecanoe Road just south of US 224, according to a Facebook post from the Boardman Township Police Department.
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
WYTV.com
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township. It was caused by an accident on Route 14, according to the county’s EMA director. Power is not expected to be restored until possibly Saturday afternoon.
WYTV.com
‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned. “Oh, man. It was like a gift,” said Ella Evans. Two weeks ago, Evans’ dog Tony jumped out of the car and disappeared. Evans was...
WYTV.com
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized. According to a Columbiana police report, officers were called about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 500 block of Parkview Drive on a report of an aggressive animal. The caller said that a raccoon attempted to attack their dog.
WYTV.com
Salvation Army still trying to reach goal
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With Christmas this weekend, red Kettle campaigns are wrapping up. The local Salvation Army is still trying to reach its goals. In Youngstown, their hope is to raise $125,000. Right now, they’re near $90,000. The Salvation Army in Warren is shooting for $110,000. Currently,...
WYTV.com
5,000 lbs. of ham cooked for local charity’s meals
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the frosty weather, about 500 people still showed up at the Warren Family Mission for a hot meal. The mission prepared 5,000 pounds of ham, 150 pounds of stuffing and 60 gallons of mashed potatoes for the annual Christmas Community Dinner. Children who attended...
WYTV.com
Historic house catches on fire in New Springfield
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A historic house in New Springfield caught on fire Thursday evening. The house is on Woodworth Road. The fire started just after 6 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in Youngstown home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County coroner has identified the man and woman killed in a shooting on Cherry Hill Drive. The victims are 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders. A family member stopped by the home and found the two lying on the ground inside the...
WYTV.com
Local restaurateur passes away at 62
(WKBN) – One of the area’s most liked and respected restaurateurs has died. “Chookie” Alberini passed away around noon on Friday. He was born Richard Alberini, Jr. but everyone called him Chookie. He, along with his mother and father, ran Alberini’s restaurant on the strip in...
