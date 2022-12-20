ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Extremely cold air moves in after rain moves out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for cloudy, cold, and wet conditions to continue through midday. Once we are done with the rain, gusty northwesterly winds will usher in some extremely cold air for Friday into the holiday weekend. First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain ending, cloudy and cold. First Alert...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte

Chris Swecker said he believes Madalina Cojocari's parents will face additional charges regarding her disappearance. Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer. Updated: 8 hours ago. While the threat for severe weather isn't major in the Charlotte area, Duke Energy crews are prepared to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several popular holiday events around the Charlotte area have announced closures on Friday, citing inclement weather. As of Friday afternoon, the following events are closed for the day:. WinterFest at Carowinds. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Charlotte Knights ‘Light the Knights’ Festival. In addition, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Water offers tips to protect your pipes during deep freeze

As our region prepares for a strong blast of freezing weather, Iredell Water reminds everyone how to prepare their homes to prevent their pipes from freezing. Temperatures are predicted to be well below freezing. Frozen water expands, putting tremendous stress on the metal or plastic pipes. Usually, the pipes that freeze are exposed to the cold, like outdoor hose bibs or pipes in unheated, interior areas like garages or kitchen cabinets.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area

Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC

