Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
First Alert: Freezing temps will be back Christmas morning before highs begin to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more unseasonably cold but dry days in the forecast before we start our warming trend next week. Temperatures will make it above freezing on Christmas and by midweek highs will climb into the 50s. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Plenty...
WBTV
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
WCNC
Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
Windy, freezing conditions create dangerous situation in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — As severe winter weather strikes much of the country, heavy winds and freezing temperatures are cause for concern locally. In Matthews, a massive tree came toppling down on a home in the early hours of Friday morning. “I was just waking up to get ready work, then...
WBTV
Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
WBTV
Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As freezing temperatures and nasty rain creep into the Carolinas, keeping the lights on and heat roaring is crucial this holiday season. When it comes to keeping the power on, the biggest threats are heavy wind and ice, which can knock down lines. Duke Energy said...
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
Extremely cold air moves in after rain moves out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for cloudy, cold, and wet conditions to continue through midday. Once we are done with the rain, gusty northwesterly winds will usher in some extremely cold air for Friday into the holiday weekend. First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain ending, cloudy and cold. First Alert...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
WBTV
Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte
Chris Swecker said he believes Madalina Cojocari's parents will face additional charges regarding her disappearance. Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer. Updated: 8 hours ago. While the threat for severe weather isn't major in the Charlotte area, Duke Energy crews are prepared to...
WBTV
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several popular holiday events around the Charlotte area have announced closures on Friday, citing inclement weather. As of Friday afternoon, the following events are closed for the day:. WinterFest at Carowinds. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Charlotte Knights ‘Light the Knights’ Festival. In addition, the...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Water offers tips to protect your pipes during deep freeze
As our region prepares for a strong blast of freezing weather, Iredell Water reminds everyone how to prepare their homes to prevent their pipes from freezing. Temperatures are predicted to be well below freezing. Frozen water expands, putting tremendous stress on the metal or plastic pipes. Usually, the pipes that freeze are exposed to the cold, like outdoor hose bibs or pipes in unheated, interior areas like garages or kitchen cabinets.
WBTV
Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days issued through Christmas Day as blustery conditions continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blustery conditions are likely to continue as we approach the holiday. Tonight: Mountain snow, brief showers elsewhere. Friday: Strong winds, falling temperatures, dangerous wind chills. Christmas Weekend: Staying below freezing until Christmas afternoon. Overnight, the arctic cold front will push a band of snow showers through...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County gearing up to help homeless during freezing temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the arctic air rolls into our area tomorrow, people are looking for a way to stay warm. Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope have warming shelters open right now. And just announced late Thursday night – Block Love Charlotte will also open...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
WBTV
Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
WBTV
Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
Comments / 0