Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 — adding his name to the list of previously released stars rehired by Triple H since July. Prior to his surprising release in 2021, Wyatt had been very successful in WWE, winning the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship once and holding a world title three times. Toward the end of his first WWE run, Wyatt had begun a partnership with 5-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Both Wyatt and Bliss possessed seemingly supernatural powers, however, the story never had a chance to reach its conclusion due to Wyatt's release. While on "BT Sport," Bliss discussed her thoughts on working alongside Wyatt when it comes to coming up with new ideas.

12 HOURS AGO