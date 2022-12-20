Read full article on original website
The Latest Update On The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status
With WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles, many have speculated that a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will take place — considering Rock is a Hollywood superstar. The Rock has not stepped foot inside of a ring for a proper match since 2013, which saw John Cena defeat him at WrestleMania 29. However, the 10-time World Champion hasn't ruled out the possibility of donning the trunks once again.
Kevin Owens Explains Why Working With John Cena Is 'Surreal'
It's been quite a year for Kevin Owens, who is set to team with John Cena to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. Of course, these two are no strangers to one another. Owens made his WWE main roster debut by responding to Cena's WWE United States Championship open challenge in May 2015, setting up a feud that ran through July. Looking back, the former "NXT" Champion had nothing but love and respect for what the "Peacemaker" star brought on a daily basis.
WWE Star Talks About The Importance Of Having Bray Wyatt Back
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 — adding his name to the list of previously released stars rehired by Triple H since July. Prior to his surprising release in 2021, Wyatt had been very successful in WWE, winning the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship once and holding a world title three times. Toward the end of his first WWE run, Wyatt had begun a partnership with 5-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Both Wyatt and Bliss possessed seemingly supernatural powers, however, the story never had a chance to reach its conclusion due to Wyatt's release. While on "BT Sport," Bliss discussed her thoughts on working alongside Wyatt when it comes to coming up with new ideas.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Criticizes Recent WWE SmackDown Reveal
Fans got their first in-person glimpse of Uncle Howdy this past Friday on "SmackDown" after he appeared to prove to both LA Knight and fans that he was a separate entity from Bray Wyatt rather than his counterpart. As speculation about who is under the mask runs rampant, there is one person who was not impressed with the reveal: former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr.
