Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE
As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details
Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Trios Battle Royale, WWE Tag Titles | AEW Rampage & Smackdown 12/23/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@DudeFelice) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet match: Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville are announced. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Rey Mysterio vs. Angel. - Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Emma backstage. -...
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes
WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away At 45
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar has died at 45 years old. The UFC announced the sad news on Christmas Eve, revealing that the Hall of Famer hugely credited by UFC President Dana White as part of the success of UFC, had passed away on December 22. "Stephan Bonnar was one of...
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve
Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Dax Harwood SHOOTS SOFTLY On CM Punk, Sasha Banks, The Briscoes, Ethan Page, More
Dax The Axe is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers from a fan standpoint, but when it comes to the locker room, Harwood is seemingly loved even more by his fellow co-workers. Does Dax love his co-workers back? Let's find out. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. The Briscoes:. “Oh, my...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 Sees Uptick In Viewership, Drop In Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash drew 957,000 viewers on December 21. This number is up slightly from last week's episode which drew 950,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30 (396,000 viewers) in the...
Kenny Omega: Kevin Owens Has Been The Real Deal For A Long Time
Kenny Omega praises Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens and Kenny Omega have traveled many of the same roads en route to becoming the global superstars they are today. While they have not wrestled since acquiring their global Superstar status as they are both staples of separate promotions, WWE and AEW respectively, Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens have shared the ring several times.
WWE On Fox Fans' Choice Awards, Kaito Kiyomiya/Kenoh NOAH Interview, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 23, 2022. - The video for the 2022 edition of the WWE On Fox's Fans' Choice Awards has been released. You can see the full video above. - Pro Wrestling NOAH has posted a interview between Kaito Kiyomiya and Kenoh to...
Dolph Ziggler: Tommy Dreamer Told Me Robert Roode Was, 'Basically You From Another Company'
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career as a singles stars and as a tag team. Ziggler was the man who helped introduce wrestling fans to Big E on the main roster in 2012 and re-introduce Drew McIntyre to the main roster in 2018. He also formed a team with Robert Roode, capturing both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a duo.
EJ Nduka Talks MLW Deal, His Future, Defending His Title, WWE | 2022 Interview
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 14 Results (12/17): Leia Makoa Faces Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fourteen of its show on December 17. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/24): STRONG Openweight Title Match, Bobby Fish In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 24. Matches were taped on November 20 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/24) - Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada...
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout
Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene
Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
EJ Nduka: Triple H Told Me I Reminded Him A Lot Of The Rock With My Work Ethic
EJ Nduka got high praise from Triple H. Nduka signed with WWE in August 2019 after competing in college football and professional bodybuilding. Nduka was a highly touted prospect, but never made it to NXT television and only wrestled a couple of matches at NXT live events. He was eventually released in May 2021.
Wrestling Open Results (12/22): Marcus Mathers, Bobby Orlando, Brian Milonas In Action
Beyond Wrestling held episode 51 of its Wrestling Open series on November 17 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (12/22) - Spotlight Match: Ray Jaz def. Gabriel Skye. - The Miracle Ones (Ichiban,...
