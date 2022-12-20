ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE

As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details

Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes

WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away At 45

UFC legend Stephan Bonnar has died at 45 years old. The UFC announced the sad news on Christmas Eve, revealing that the Hall of Famer hugely credited by UFC President Dana White as part of the success of UFC, had passed away on December 22. "Stephan Bonnar was one of...
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve

Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Kenny Omega: Kevin Owens Has Been The Real Deal For A Long Time

Kenny Omega praises Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens and Kenny Omega have traveled many of the same roads en route to becoming the global superstars they are today. While they have not wrestled since acquiring their global Superstar status as they are both staples of separate promotions, WWE and AEW respectively, Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens have shared the ring several times.
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout

Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene

Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
